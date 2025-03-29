England-born Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah has helped Crystal Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final

The former Arsenal forward was on target as the Eagles thumped Fulham to reach the last four of the Cup competition

Nketiah, who has represented England through all the youth levels, remains a target of the Ghana Football Association

Eddie Nketiah continued his red-hot run for Crystal Palace to lead the Eagles to their first FA Cup semi-final since 2022.

The English-born Ghanaian needed only five minutes to register his name on the scoresheet after climbing off the bench to help the South London side to a 3-0 victory over Fulham.

Crystal Palace, who lost in the FA Cup final in 2016 to Manchester United, will now be at Wembley for the semi-final of the oldest cup competition.

Meanwhile, Nketiah has had a good run of games following his recent resurgence, scoring his third goal in the last six matches.

In a fiercely contested London derby, Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for the Eagles in the 34th minute after cutting in and curling home.

Eze went from scorer to provider after his cross was met by Senegalese forward Ismailla Sar four minutes later.

With 15 minutes remaining, Nketiah sealed victory with a fine finish for Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old joined Crystal Palace last summer after leaving boyhood club Arsenal.

Despite representing England through all youth levels and has one senior appearance for England, he remains eligible to play for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Crystal Palace's manager delighted with win

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner expressed excitement after his team secured a semi-final berth in the FA Cup.

However, the Austrian adds the team will not be carried away by their performance as they take it game by game.

He said, as quoted by the BBC:

"The season is not over. If this is the end today I wouldn't be happy.

"I think this is just the start of our crunch time. Two months now, hopefully, we have 12 games to play.

"The good thing is we are in a good momentum and the players are in a good shape.

"The next two months we always stay together and we have many games and we can get into our best shape again.

"I think today, especially at the beginning, we were far away from this. We need to be at our best to win as many games as possible.

"I don't want to talk about winning a trophy because even in the next game we can't win a trophy. It is just the semi-finals."

Leicester celebrate Jordan Ayew

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Leicester City have congratulated Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew for his exploits during the international break with the Black Stars.

The Leicester City striker was Ghana's heartbeat on matchdays 5 and 6 of the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Africa when Ghana played against Chad and Madagascar.

Ayew scored in the 5-0 thrashing of Chad to improve his goal-scoring run in the qualifiers to five before delivering a hat-trick of assists in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar on Monday evening.

