List of Ewe names for baby boys and girls and their meaning

The Ewe people are a West African tribe living in southeastern Ghana, parts of Benin and the southern half of Togo. Like other well-established tribes in the region, the Ewe have a complex culture with distinct traditions, naming systems, beliefs, and practices. What are the different Ewe names for boys and girls, and what do they mean?

The Ewe naming system is significantly intertwined with their religious beliefs. Most of the names have an aspect of religion.

List of Ewe names and their meanings

Here is a look at the top male, female, and unisex Ewe names and meanings. The (b), (g), and (u) denote the names for boys, girls, and unisex names, respectively.

Cute ewe names starting with A-B

Here are some lovely names from the Ewe tribe, starting with the letters A-B.

Ayaba : Queen (g)

: Queen (g) Asiwome : God's hands (u)

: God's hands (u) Asinemu : Given to me (b)

: Given to me (b) Aseye : Celebrate (u)

: Celebrate (u) Apefa : A peaceful home (b)

: A peaceful home (b) Anukwade : Truth (b)

: Truth (b) Amewusika : The valuable one (g)

: The valuable one (g) Amenuvenu : Mercy (u)

: Mercy (u) Akua : Born on a Wednesday (g)

: Born on a Wednesday (g) Akpe : Thank you (u)

: Thank you (u) Akorfa : Comfort (u)

: Comfort (u) Akɔfadɔ : Merciful work (u)

: Merciful work (u) Agudze : Dawn (u)

: Dawn (u) Agbetor : Living one (u)

: Living one (u) Agbesi : Life is the greatest (g)

: Life is the greatest (g) Agbenyo : Life is good (g)

: Life is good (g) Agbenyega : Life's greatest (g)

: Life's greatest (g) Agbenyefia : King's life (b)

: King's life (b) Agbemavɔ : Eternal life (u)

: Eternal life (u) Agbemafle : Life cannot be bought (b)

: Life cannot be bought (b) Agbemabiase : The origin of life is not known (b)

: The origin of life is not known (b) Agbeli : There is life (u)

: There is life (u) Agbeko : If only there were life (b)

: If only there were life (b) Agbe : Life (g)

: Life (g) Afua : Given life on a Friday (g)

: Given life on a Friday (g) Afryea : Born during happy times (g)

: Born during happy times (g) Afelete : Established home (g)

: Established home (g) Afeke : The root of the house (g)

: The root of the house (g) Afefa : Peaceful house (g)

: Peaceful house (g) Afafa : The first child of the second husband (g)

: The first child of the second husband (g) Adodo : Patience (u)

: Patience (u) Abra : Tuesday-born girl (g)

: Tuesday-born girl (g) Abla : Full-bodied (g)

: Full-bodied (g) Blewu : Patient (g)

: Patient (g) Bubune: Adorable (g)

Ewe tribe names starting with C-D

Here are some great Ewe names starting with D.

Dziɖoɖo : Endure/Take heart (u)

: Endure/Take heart (u) Dzidzor : Happiness (u)

: Happiness (u) Dzidula : Victor (u)

: Victor (u) Dzɔdzɔe : Honesty (u)

: Honesty (u) Đotom : God has heard (u)

: God has heard (u) Đormefafator : God of Kindness (u)

: God of Kindness (u) Dorla : Messenger, angel (u)

: Messenger, angel (u) Doŋgbe : Promise (u)

: Promise (u) Donusem : Encourage Me (u)

: Encourage Me (u) Donudenoo : Gods hope (u)

: Gods hope (u) Đonkudzinye : Remember (u)

: Remember (u) Dogbeɖa : Pray (u)

: Pray (u) Djifa : Peace at heart (u)

: Peace at heart (u) Đemi : Deliver (u)

: Deliver (u) Delasi : In the saviour's hands (g)

: In the saviour's hands (g) Delado : The saviour has emerged (g)

: The saviour has emerged (g) Dela : Savior/redeemer (u)

: Savior/redeemer (u) Đegbefã : Spread the gospel (u)

: Spread the gospel (u) Đeɖefia : God's holy sign (u)

: God's holy sign (u) Dɔmenyo : Kindness (u)

: Kindness (u) Dagba : Blessing (u)

: Blessing (u) Dagbe : Blessing(b)

: Blessing(b) Daasi: Precious gift(b)

Ewe names starting with E

Here are some Anlo Ewe names starting with E.

Eyram : God has blessed me (g)

: God has blessed me (g) Eyra : He blesses (g)

: He blesses (g) Ewordedzi : Thy will (u)

: Thy will (u) Evenu : God have mercy upon him (b)

: God have mercy upon him (b) Evado : God is here (b)

: God is here (b) Etornam : God has answered me (g)

: God has answered me (g) Etor : Belongs to God (g)

: Belongs to God (g) Essumah : I am content (u)

: I am content (u) Esinu : Waiting upon the Lord (g)

: Waiting upon the Lord (g) Esinam : God has heard my prayers (u)

: God has heard my prayers (u) Esime : God's protection (u)

: God's protection (u) Esiawonam : God's gift (u)

: God's gift (u) Enyo : Perfect (g)

: Perfect (g) Enam : Gift (b)

: Gift (b) Emekor : The message is clear (u)

: The message is clear (u) Elorm : I am loved(b)

: I am loved(b) Elipklim : He's with me (u)

: He's with me (u) Elinam : God is always there for me (u)

: God is always there for me (u) Eleagbe : Living (u)

: Living (u) Eklornunye : He's anointed me (u)

: He's anointed me (u) Ekɔnam : Pure (u)

: Pure (u) Egbloenam : God told me (u)

: God told me (u) Efanam : I am comforted (b)

: I am comforted (b) Efakornam : He has comforted me (b)

: He has comforted me (b) Edzorna : It happens (b)

: It happens (b) Edzordzinami : We are glad (b)

: We are glad (b) Edzordzinam : I am glad (g)

: I am glad (g) Edzeŋunye : I'm pleased (u)

: I'm pleased (u) Edudze : Victory(b)

: Victory(b) Edudzi : Winner (g)

: Winner (g) Edrorlali : The judge lives (g)

: The judge lives (g) Edotomi : God has heard us (g)

: God has heard us (g) Edomdedzi : He's elevated my soul (u)

: He's elevated my soul (u) Edam : Delivered (u)

: Delivered (u) Edem: Delivered (g)

Modern Ewe names starting with F-L

Here are some modern-day names from the Ewe tribe that start with the letters F-L.

Foli : First son (b)

: First son (b) Fiavi : Prince (b)

: Prince (b) Fiamorm : Show me the way (u)

: Show me the way (u) Feyi : A year has passed (g)

: A year has passed (g) Fenuku : Year seed (g)

: Year seed (g) Fafali : There is peace (u)

: There is peace (u) Fafa : Peace (g)

: Peace (g) Gameasu / Gameado : It is time (u)

/ : It is time (u) Gameli : There is time for everything (b)

: There is time for everything (b) Gayra : Bless again (b)

: Bless again (b) Gbenesor : Harmony (b)

: Harmony (b) Kplorm : Guide me (b)

: Guide me (b) Kplorla : Leader/shepherd (b)

: Leader/shepherd (b) Kplom : Guide me (u)

: Guide me (u) Kpeɖeŋunye : Help me (u)

: Help me (u) Kpɔmɔne : Hope (u)

: Hope (u) Korkoe : Divine, holy(b)

: Divine, holy(b) Klenam : Shine (b)

: Shine (b) Kesinɔnu : Wealth (u)

: Wealth (u) Kekleli : There's light (u)

: There's light (u) Kekeli : Light, God is Light (u)

: Light, God is Light (u) Kɔkɔe : Holy (u)

: Holy (u) Kaleno : Warrior (b)

: Warrior (b) Kafui : Praise (g)od (g)

: Praise (g)od (g) Lebene : Treasure (b)

: Treasure (b) Lebene : Treasure (u)

: Treasure (u) Lololi: There is always love (g)

Ewe tribe names beginning with M

The letter M is quite common in the Ewe naming system. Here are some of the names and their meanings.

Midzordzi : Be happy (u)

: Be happy (u) Meyorwo : I called unto God (u)

: I called unto God (u) Metornawo : God Answered (u)

: God Answered (u) Metor : I answered (u)

: I answered (u) Medonudenoo : My hope in God (u)

: My hope in God (u) Medodzi : Courage (u)

: Courage (u) Mɔfiala : Guidance (u)

: Guidance (u) Mawuvava : True God (u)

: True God (u) Mawutor : For God (u)

: For God (u) Mawutor : Belongs to God (g)

: Belongs to God (g) Mawusi : In God's hands (g)

: In God's hands (g) Mawunya : God knows (u)

: God knows (u) Mawumebia : I asked God (u)

: I asked God (u) Mawulipklim : God is with me (u)

: God is with me (u) Mawuko : Only God (u)

: Only God (u) Mawueyram : God blessed me (g)

: God blessed me (g) Mawuena : Given by God (g)

: Given by God (g) Mawuɖeka : One God (u)

: One God (u) Mawudinam : I am lucky (b)

: I am lucky (b) Manoagbe : I shall live (b)

: I shall live (b) Malike : I shall be established (b)

: I shall be established (b) Makafui : Praise him (u)

: Praise him (u) Magava: I shall return (b)

Names beginning with N-Q

Here is a look at some great Ewe names starting with the letters N-Q.

Ŋuseto : Almighty (u)

: Almighty (u) Ŋuseli : There's strength (u)

: There's strength (u) Ŋuse : Strength (b)

: Strength (b) Nyemawi : My God (u)

: My God (u) Nyanyui : God's news (u)

: God's news (u) Nutifafa : Family peace (b)

: Family peace (b) Nusetor : The mighty one (b)

: The mighty one (b) Nusesi : Thy mighty hand (b)

: Thy mighty hand (b) Nunyati : Tree of knowledge and wisdom (b)

: Tree of knowledge and wisdom (b) Nunya : Knowledge and wisdom (b)

: Knowledge and wisdom (b) Nuname : Gift (b)

: Gift (b) Nukunya : Wonder (u)

: Wonder (u) Nukunu : Wonder (b)

: Wonder (b) Norkplim : Be with me (u)

: Be with me (u) Ngor : Forward (u)

: Forward (u) Nevame : Amen (b)

: Amen (b) Nenusem : Give me strength (u)

: Give me strength (u) Nenunyam : Give me wisdom (u)

: Give me wisdom (u) Nalikem : Strength (u)

: Strength (u) Naagbem : Give me life (u)

: Give me life (u) Quaashie: Born on a Sunday (g)

Ewe names starting with S

Here is a collection of nice Ewe names beginning with the letter S.

Susu : Wisdom (u)

: Wisdom (u) Sroda : Revered God (u)

: Revered God (u) Sitso : Shelter (u)

: Shelter (u) Setutsi : I am comforted (u)

: I am comforted (u) Sesinam : God heard my prayers (u)

: God heard my prayers (u) Sesee : My prayers/plea (u)

: My prayers/plea (u) Senyo : God is good (b)

: God is good (b) Senyegbe : Trust in Me (u)

: Trust in Me (u) Senya : God knows (b)

: God knows (b) Senanu : God is the giver (b)

: God is the giver (b) Sename : God's gift to humankind (b)

: God's gift to humankind (b) Senam : God's gift (b)

: God's gift (b) Selorm : God loves me (g)

: God loves me (g) Selasi : God has heard my pleading (u)

: God has heard my pleading (u) Segbene: Listen to God (u)

Names starting with T-Z

Here is a look at some great Ewe names starting with the letters T-Z.

Tsoeke : Forgive (u)

: Forgive (u) Tornye : Mine (u)

: Mine (u) Tenu : Anointed (u)

: Anointed (u) Vormawu : Fear God (b)

: Fear God (b) Vlitanye : Defend me (u)

: Defend me (u) Venyo : A child is wealth (b)

: A child is wealth (b) Venunye : Favor me or give me thy grace (b)

: Favor me or give me thy grace (b) Valikem : Come and establish me (b)

: Come and establish me (b) Vadem : Come and save me (b)

: Come and save me (b) Woyram : I am blessed (u)

: I am blessed (u) Worlasi : In the creator's hand (b)

: In the creator's hand (b) Wolɔlɔ̃nu : Thy will (u)

: Thy will (u) Woetsoefiam : Reveal (u)

: Reveal (u) Wɔlali : The creator is alive (u)

: The creator is alive (u) Wɔla : Creator (u)

: Creator (u) Wawuworge : God will do it (g)

: God will do it (g) Xetsa : Twin (g)

: Twin (g) Xorlali : The saviour exists (g)

: The saviour exists (g) Xorse : Faith (u)

: Faith (u) Yram : Bless me (b)

: Bless me (b) Yowome : I believe in God (u)

: I believe in God (u) Yomawu : Call on God (g)

: Call on God (g) Yingor : Excel (b)

: Excel (b) Yesutor : Belongs to Jesus (b)

: Belongs to Jesus (b) Yehowada : God's day (g)

: God's day (g) Yawa : Born on Thursday (g)

: Born on Thursday (g) Zɔzɔrnyuie: God's news/gospel (u)

Who are the Anlo Ewe?

The Anlo Ewe are a sub-group of the Ewe tribe. They inhabit southern Togo, southern Benin, Eastern Ghana, and parts of Nigeria.

There are various male, female, and unisex Ewe names one can give their child today. Like in many other communities, these names carry various meanings, making it necessary to understand each before bestowing it upon your child.

