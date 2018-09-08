List of Ewe names for baby boys and girls and their meaning
The Ewe people are a West African tribe living in southeastern Ghana, parts of Benin and the southern half of Togo. Like other well-established tribes in the region, the Ewe have a complex culture with distinct traditions, naming systems, beliefs, and practices. What are the different Ewe names for boys and girls, and what do they mean?
The Ewe naming system is significantly intertwined with their religious beliefs. Most of the names have an aspect of religion.
List of Ewe names and their meanings
Here is a look at the top male, female, and unisex Ewe names and meanings. The (b), (g), and (u) denote the names for boys, girls, and unisex names, respectively.
Cute ewe names starting with A-B
Here are some lovely names from the Ewe tribe, starting with the letters A-B.
- Ayaba: Queen (g)
- Asiwome: God's hands (u)
- Asinemu: Given to me (b)
- Aseye: Celebrate (u)
- Apefa: A peaceful home (b)
- Anukwade: Truth (b)
- Amewusika: The valuable one (g)
- Amenuvenu: Mercy (u)
- Akua: Born on a Wednesday (g)
- Akpe: Thank you (u)
- Akorfa: Comfort (u)
- Akɔfadɔ: Merciful work (u)
- Agudze: Dawn (u)
- Agbetor: Living one (u)
- Agbesi: Life is the greatest (g)
- Agbenyo: Life is good (g)
- Agbenyega: Life's greatest (g)
- Agbenyefia: King's life (b)
- Agbemavɔ: Eternal life (u)
- Agbemafle: Life cannot be bought (b)
- Agbemabiase: The origin of life is not known (b)
- Agbeli: There is life (u)
- Agbeko: If only there were life (b)
- Agbe: Life (g)
- Afua: Given life on a Friday (g)
- Afryea: Born during happy times (g)
- Afelete: Established home (g)
- Afeke: The root of the house (g)
- Afefa: Peaceful house (g)
- Afafa: The first child of the second husband (g)
- Adodo: Patience (u)
- Abra: Tuesday-born girl (g)
- Abla: Full-bodied (g)
- Blewu: Patient (g)
- Bubune: Adorable (g)
Ewe tribe names starting with C-D
Here are some great Ewe names starting with D.
- Dziɖoɖo: Endure/Take heart (u)
- Dzidzor: Happiness (u)
- Dzidula: Victor (u)
- Dzɔdzɔe: Honesty (u)
- Đotom: God has heard (u)
- Đormefafator: God of Kindness (u)
- Dorla: Messenger, angel (u)
- Doŋgbe: Promise (u)
- Donusem: Encourage Me (u)
- Donudenoo: Gods hope (u)
- Đonkudzinye: Remember (u)
- Dogbeɖa: Pray (u)
- Djifa: Peace at heart (u)
- Đemi: Deliver (u)
- Delasi: In the saviour's hands (g)
- Delado: The saviour has emerged (g)
- Dela: Savior/redeemer (u)
- Đegbefã: Spread the gospel (u)
- Đeɖefia: God's holy sign (u)
- Dɔmenyo: Kindness (u)
- Dagba: Blessing (u)
- Dagbe: Blessing(b)
- Daasi: Precious gift(b)
Ewe names starting with E
Here are some Anlo Ewe names starting with E.
- Eyram: God has blessed me (g)
- Eyra: He blesses (g)
- Ewordedzi: Thy will (u)
- Evenu: God have mercy upon him (b)
- Evado: God is here (b)
- Etornam: God has answered me (g)
- Etor: Belongs to God (g)
- Essumah: I am content (u)
- Esinu: Waiting upon the Lord (g)
- Esinam: God has heard my prayers (u)
- Esime: God's protection (u)
- Esiawonam: God's gift (u)
- Enyo: Perfect (g)
- Enam: Gift (b)
- Emekor: The message is clear (u)
- Elorm: I am loved(b)
- Elipklim : He's with me (u)
- Elinam: God is always there for me (u)
- Eleagbe : Living (u)
- Eklornunye: He's anointed me (u)
- Ekɔnam: Pure (u)
- Egbloenam: God told me (u)
- Efanam: I am comforted (b)
- Efakornam: He has comforted me (b)
- Edzorna: It happens (b)
- Edzordzinami: We are glad (b)
- Edzordzinam: I am glad (g)
- Edzeŋunye: I'm pleased (u)
- Edudze: Victory(b)
- Edudzi: Winner (g)
- Edrorlali: The judge lives (g)
- Edotomi: God has heard us (g)
- Edomdedzi: He's elevated my soul (u)
- Edam: Delivered (u)
- Edem: Delivered (g)
Modern Ewe names starting with F-L
Here are some modern-day names from the Ewe tribe that start with the letters F-L.
- Foli: First son (b)
- Fiavi: Prince (b)
- Fiamorm: Show me the way (u)
- Feyi: A year has passed (g)
- Fenuku: Year seed (g)
- Fafali: There is peace (u)
- Fafa: Peace (g)
- Gameasu/Gameado: It is time (u)
- Gameli: There is time for everything (b)
- Gayra: Bless again (b)
- Gbenesor: Harmony (b)
- Kplorm: Guide me (b)
- Kplorla: Leader/shepherd (b)
- Kplom: Guide me (u)
- Kpeɖeŋunye: Help me (u)
- Kpɔmɔne: Hope (u)
- Korkoe: Divine, holy(b)
- Klenam: Shine (b)
- Kesinɔnu: Wealth (u)
- Kekleli: There's light (u)
- Kekeli: Light, God is Light (u)
- Kɔkɔe: Holy (u)
- Kaleno: Warrior (b)
- Kafui: Praise (g)od (g)
- Lebene: Treasure (b)
- Lebene: Treasure (u)
- Lololi: There is always love (g)
Ewe tribe names beginning with M
The letter M is quite common in the Ewe naming system. Here are some of the names and their meanings.
- Midzordzi: Be happy (u)
- Meyorwo: I called unto God (u)
- Metornawo: God Answered (u)
- Metor: I answered (u)
- Medonudenoo: My hope in God (u)
- Medodzi: Courage (u)
- Mɔfiala: Guidance (u)
- Mawuvava: True God (u)
- Mawutor: For God (u)
- Mawutor: Belongs to God (g)
- Mawusi: In God's hands (g)
- Mawunya: God knows (u)
- Mawumebia: I asked God (u)
- Mawulipklim: God is with me (u)
- Mawuko: Only God (u)
- Mawueyram: God blessed me (g)
- Mawuena: Given by God (g)
- Mawuɖeka: One God (u)
- Mawudinam: I am lucky (b)
- Manoagbe: I shall live (b)
- Malike: I shall be established (b)
- Makafui: Praise him (u)
- Magava: I shall return (b)
Names beginning with N-Q
Here is a look at some great Ewe names starting with the letters N-Q.
- Ŋuseto: Almighty (u)
- Ŋuseli: There's strength (u)
- Ŋuse: Strength (b)
- Nyemawi: My God (u)
- Nyanyui: God's news (u)
- Nutifafa: Family peace (b)
- Nusetor: The mighty one (b)
- Nusesi: Thy mighty hand (b)
- Nunyati: Tree of knowledge and wisdom (b)
- Nunya: Knowledge and wisdom (b)
- Nuname: Gift (b)
- Nukunya: Wonder (u)
- Nukunu: Wonder (b)
- Norkplim: Be with me (u)
- Ngor: Forward (u)
- Nevame: Amen (b)
- Nenusem: Give me strength (u)
- Nenunyam: Give me wisdom (u)
- Nalikem: Strength (u)
- Naagbem: Give me life (u)
- Quaashie: Born on a Sunday (g)
Ewe names starting with S
Here is a collection of nice Ewe names beginning with the letter S.
- Susu: Wisdom (u)
- Sroda: Revered God (u)
- Sitso: Shelter (u)
- Setutsi: I am comforted (u)
- Sesinam: God heard my prayers (u)
- Sesee: My prayers/plea (u)
- Senyo: God is good (b)
- Senyegbe: Trust in Me (u)
- Senya: God knows (b)
- Senanu: God is the giver (b)
- Sename: God's gift to humankind (b)
- Senam: God's gift (b)
- Selorm: God loves me (g)
- Selasi: God has heard my pleading (u)
- Segbene: Listen to God (u)
Names starting with T-Z
Here is a look at some great Ewe names starting with the letters T-Z.
- Tsoeke: Forgive (u)
- Tornye: Mine (u)
- Tenu: Anointed (u)
- Vormawu: Fear God (b)
- Vlitanye: Defend me (u)
- Venyo: A child is wealth (b)
- Venunye: Favor me or give me thy grace (b)
- Valikem: Come and establish me (b)
- Vadem: Come and save me (b)
- Woyram: I am blessed (u)
- Worlasi: In the creator's hand (b)
- Wolɔlɔ̃nu: Thy will (u)
- Woetsoefiam: Reveal (u)
- Wɔlali: The creator is alive (u)
- Wɔla: Creator (u)
- Wawuworge: God will do it (g)
- Xetsa: Twin (g)
- Xorlali: The saviour exists (g)
- Xorse: Faith (u)
- Yram: Bless me (b)
- Yowome: I believe in God (u)
- Yomawu: Call on God (g)
- Yingor: Excel (b)
- Yesutor: Belongs to Jesus (b)
- Yehowada: God's day (g)
- Yawa: Born on Thursday (g)
- Zɔzɔrnyuie: God's news/gospel (u)
Who are the Anlo Ewe?
The Anlo Ewe are a sub-group of the Ewe tribe. They inhabit southern Togo, southern Benin, Eastern Ghana, and parts of Nigeria.
There are various male, female, and unisex Ewe names one can give their child today. Like in many other communities, these names carry various meanings, making it necessary to understand each before bestowing it upon your child.
