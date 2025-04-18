SDA SHS Incident: Mother of Injured Student Warns Against Police Cover-Up

Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang was accidentally shot in the face by a male classmate at SDA Senior High School, leaving her blind

Her mother, distraught after a court hearing, cursed the suspect and threatened to curse any police officer who accepts bribes

Speaking to the media, the woman said Suzzy now lives in constant pain and vowed to pursue justice no matter what

The mother of Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, the student shot in the face at SDA Senior High School, has issued a stern warning to police officers.

On Friday, April 4, 2025, a male student accidentally shot Suzzy Pinamang, his classmate, leaving her permanently blind.

Subsequently, the suspect was arrested and has since been appearing in court to face charges related to the incident.

After a recent hearing of the ongoing case, Suzzy's mother appeared visibly distressed after seeing the suspect being taken into a waiting police vehicle.

In a video circulating on social media, the anguished woman was seen angrily hurling insults and curses at the suspect, vowing to ensure he is held accountable for what he did to her daughter.

She also vowed to curse any police officer who accepts bribes to distort the circumstances surrounding her daughter’s ordeal.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, the woman said Suzzy's life has been ruined, adding that she is in extreme pain, causing her sleepless nights.

"Any police officer who accepts a bribe to twist the facts of the case, I will curse you and your entire family. Since this incident, my daughter has been struggling to sleep," she said.

Due to the extreme pain her daughter has endured in the past couple of weeks, the woman said she remains resolute in her pursuit of justice for Suzzy.

The woman, visibly angry, further called on authorities to ensure justice is served and the perpetrator is held accountable.

Reactions to Suzzy's Mother's Video

Suzzy's mother's video has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from netizens.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@FAgbodeka said:

"She’s right to demand justice. No cover-ups. the truth must prevail, and the perpetrator must be held accountable."

@TheAce_Jerseys also said:

"The system is so bad she already knows the criminal will go freely and unpunished."

@shakey_fbaby commented|:

"Interesting paaa, Ghana u help one person u die finish. I hope she get help as soon as possible."

@Togbe_Edem also commented:

"Juvenile justice ne young offender nsɛm nsɛm."

Journalist to sue GES over Suzzy's case

Meanwhile, in a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kumasi-based journalist threatened to sue the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Adventist Senior High School over the shooting incident.

The journalist, identified as Kwadwo Jantuah, said he would instruct his lawyers to file lawsuits to bring justice to Suzzy.

Social media users who commented on the video were saddened by the tragedy that had befallen Suzzy Pinamang.

