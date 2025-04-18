Popular Ghanaian female carpenter Ama Endorsed has reportedly passed away in Accra after a short illness

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche of Reign House Chapel claims her death could have been avoided with spiritual guidance

Ama recently celebrated her 29th birthday and was the CEO of Namas Decor and Namas Auto

The General Overseer of Reign House Chapel, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has reacted to the news of the demise of popular Ghanaian female carpenter, Ama Endorsed.

Ama Endorsed reportedly passed away on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Accra after a short illness.

Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, speaks on Ama Endorsed's death. Photo credit: @ama_endorsed/IG & Prophet Eric Boahen/Facebook.

Although the actual cause of death remains unknown, the young woman’s passing has devastated many of her friends and close relatives.

Speaking about Ama’s untimely death, the Ghanaian pastor suggested it could have been avoided if she had taken her spiritual life seriously.

“There’s no way she would have died if she had a prophet in her life,” the man of God said during a church service.

According to the prophet, having a spiritual father figure might have altered the course of Ama Endorsed’s life and prevented her premature death.

Prophet Uche further emphasised the importance of a strong spiritual covering in one’s life to guard against evil plans and machinations.

Ama Endorsed passed away a few months after celebrating her 29th birthday. Photo credit: @ama_endorsed/IG

The renowned carpenter recently celebrated her 29th birthday, which fell on February 17, 2025.

As part of her birthday celebration, Ama Endorsed bought herself a brand-new Range Rover.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Namas Decor and Namas Auto, she established herself as a famous interior designer, specialising in furniture and car interior reupholstery.

Ama Endorsed was reported to have fallen ill shortly after her birthday and had been seeking treatment until her passing.

Watch Prophet Uche's video:

Netizens react to Prophet Uche's video

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's video has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens taking to the comment section to share their varied views/

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@la_borketey said:

"Ah, so in the churches of these prophets, people do not die?"

@Akan_ni_ba replied:

"My question all the time. This one is beautiful and a bit famous, so she shouldn’t die, lol."

@TonyTara11 also said:

'Massah ah. Men of God don't die? Pope saf de die. Even Jesus saf die. Ahh tsww."

@Iam_Monney commented:

"With prayer or not, nobody can escape death, and no prophet can save anybody from dying. If a prophet saves you from dying, then your time wasn't up yet.. but then we shouldn't stop praying."

Ama Endorsed's best friend mourns her death

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Harriet Mensah, a best friend of the Ghanaian carpenter, took social media to mourn her passing.

In a touching tribute, the friend, Harriet, a popular radio presenter with Takoradi-based Empire FM, said she had been friends with Ama for 14 years.

She also indicated that they had a trip coming up, but her unfortunate demise had ruined their plans.

