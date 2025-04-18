Criss Waddle has weighed in on Medikal's legal woes after the gospel music group Alabaster Box lawsuit

The group has sued Medikal for allegedly sampling their song Akwaaba without their permission

Criss Waddle's comment, which expresses his disappointment in Alabaster Box's stance, has triggered a debate on social media

Criss Waddle has expressed his disappointment in the music group, Alabaster Box, for suing his former signee, Medikal.

The legal woes between rapper Medikal and Alabaster Box began on April 8.

The music group called out the rapper for unauthorised use of their song Akwaaba in his new release, Welcome To Africa.

The group demanded the immediate removal of Welcome To Africa from all streaming platforms.

It also requested a full account of all revenue generated from the promotion, distribution, marketing and performance of Medikal's song.

Alabaster Box later issued a writ of summons to this effect, suing Medikal for a total of GH¢15 million, GH¢10 million in general damages for the infringement and five million for abusing their intellectual property.

According to Criss Waddle, Alabaster Box's demands are unrealistic, considering the disputed track's revenue so far was nowhere near a million cedis.

In a series of posts published on X, formerly Twitter, a huge part of the rapper and AMG Business CEO's disappointment stemmed from the fact that Alabaster Group was a Christian-related brand.

"If they were secular musicians I will understand,But Gospel?🤣🤣 You can ask to be paid but to ask for 15 million cedis? How much does a whole album generate? If u want to be wicked don’t add Christianity to ur identity," he said.

Criss Waddle's rants stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Criss Waddle's comments about Medikal's legal woes.

@iAmCollins_03 said:

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Whether their son or grandson or even great grandson, it still doesn’t warrant you to use someone’s work or product without seeking consent from the person."

@Polar_nard wrote:

"You can’t talk from your emotions like that. At least you are businessman, you shouldn’t make such a comment."

@BoyTema2 remarked:

"So from what you’re saying because of their religion and their age they shouldn’t get what they deserve after having their work sampled wrongly ? Okay."

@ShyynBurninton noted:

"I understand your point, but I disagree. It's not fair to let someone benefit from our hard work without contributing."

@amegazo_ added:

"It’s a legal issue; it has nothing to do with Christianity or secular beliefs. Tell your son to do the right thing."

Medikal rubbishes Kwesi Arthur comparisons

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had shot down comparisons between him and his colleague Kwesi Arthur.

In a social media post, the rapper warned fans to stop comparing him with any other rapper in the music industry.

Medikal's social media post garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians, who thronged to the comment section.

