The untimely passing of celebrity female carpenter Ama Endorsed has hit her family hard, and they are still mourning

A video from the deceased's house showed a sad atmosphere as some family members gathered to grieve

The video of Ama Endiorsed's family triggered sad commentary from social media users who stumbled on it

The family of Ghanaian influencer and entrepreneur, Ama Endorsed, is in a state of grief following the passing of their beloved daughter.

Ama Endorsed, an interior design professional who prefers to be known as The Lady Carpenter, reportedly passed away on Thursday, April 17, 2025. She was born on Februaty 17, 1996, as Comfort Esime Adzigbli.

The reports of her passing, which indicated that she had been recovering from an earlier sickness, threw social media into mourning. Many Ghanaian celebrities posted photos of Ama Endorsed with social media users trooping into the comment section to mourn.

Sad scenes at Ama Endorsed's house

As the social media grief subsided, the mourning continued in the deceased's home. In the first images from her residence, which surfaced on Friday, April 18, some of Ama Endorsed's family members were seen grieving.

The video sighted on Instagram showed the living room of the deceased, decorated with her pictures and those of family members.

Many of the people in the room were clad in black or other dark colours, signifying they were in a state of mourning. Those present included four young ladies, a middle-aged man, an elderly man, and two elderly-looking women who were dressed in full mourning clothes.

The atmosphere at the house was sombre, and almost everybody present was in pain and had their head bowed.

See below for the video as shared by blogger Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Reactions to video from Ama Endorsed's house

The video of Ama Endorsed's family grieving has sparked more grief online. Many people who it and felt the pain of the family shared their messages of condolences. Below are some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

lodbain sounded like he had just heard the news:

"Oh Jesus, the carpenter lady . Oh God. Why? The lady so hardworking."

DE BELLAROMA 🦋🦋🖤 described the situation as painful:

"Ah, Awurade this is painful. May she rest in peace."

Gifty Ahiagah was concerned about the deceased's younger sister:

"Ahhh💔💔. You left your younger sister Diamond just like that awww death 😭💘💔. RIP💔 sis Comfort 😭."

NaJaB🇬🇭 advised that people protect themselves spiritually:

"Hmmm, in life, the moment u start making it, then you start seeking protection, especially God’s divine protection."

Anointed Emmanuel used the moment to preach:

"I hope every soul reading my comment come to a realization of how the world is and how we all gonna go so humility and God should be our main focus.even though we ll ain't perfect let's try our best."

Ama Endorsed talks health in old video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Endorsed had once opened up about the health challenges she was facing due to her job.

The celebrity carpenter spoke about her migraines, back pains, and other conditions in an old interview that has resurfaced online following her passing.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section of the now-viral post.

