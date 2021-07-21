Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech bio: age, husband, net worth, height

Nyakim Gatwech, nicknamed the Queen of the Dark, is an American model of South Sudanese descent. Currently, she is one of the most popular models in the world. Her stunning beauty and unique looks have put her at the top of the list for a while now. She specifically attracted attention due to her dark skin and has achieved significant popularity in the modelling world.

Nyakim Gatwech attends UOMA Beauty Launch Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Models are an integral part of the design process of garments. They show how the cloth will look on a person, giving feedback on how the clothes feel. Models are also used to present garments to buyers in a showroom. During this process, it is important to have models of every shape, size, and complexion.

There are thousands of models worldwide, and making it to the point where you gain international fame is not easy. It takes work ethic and passion for the job since looks are not enough. Nyakim Gatwech has beaten the odds to get to where she is now. She has built herself a fanbase who want to learn all about her.

Nyakim Gatwech’s biography

Gatwech was born on 27th January 1993 in Gambela, Ethiopia. She has two siblings, a sister and a brother. Her older sister, unfortunately, passed away. Her parents were born and bred in South Sudan. However, they had to flee to Ethiopia because of the civil war that was taking place in the country at the time.

The Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech was born in Ethiopia during this time. Ethiopia is the country where the Mursi community that wear lip plates live. From Ethiopia, they migrated to Kenya and lived in refugee camps.

The family finally managed to migrate to the United States of America when Nyakim was fourteen years. They initially settled in Buffalo, New York, but later moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. While the model has never been to South Sudan, she identifies as a South Sudanese.

Her career and net worth

Nyakim Gatwech attends UOMA Beauty Launch Event at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Source: Getty Images

Nyakim Gatwech's net worth is allegedly a whopping $9 million. She started from the bottom and has grown her empire such that she now has almost a million followers on Instagram.

This may come as a surprise, but Gatwech had not considered a career in modelling until she got to University. Gatwech studied nursing at Cloud State University, where her modelling and fashion interests began.

The Instagram model has overcome adversity to build her empire. While there were many struggles on her way to the top, the one that stood out most was the colourism she faced. Colourism is the prejudice or discrimination against individuals with a dark skin tone. This typically happens among people from the same ethnic or racial group.

The model Nyakim Gatwech has a unique skin colour that has opened many doors in her career but has also closed some. She had self-esteem issues due to the comments from people who had no appreciation for her pigmentation. The great author Wallace Thurman addressed colourism and how it affects the recipients in his novels and plays.

The beautiful model has worked with some of the top fashion companies in the world. She has modelled for Calvin Klein, Fashion Nova, Aldo, Cosmopolitan and many others. All of Nyakim Gatwech's images are equally stunning, and it is no surprise that she has attained the level of success that she has.

Is Nyakim dating or married?

Although her job as a model requires her to be in the public eye, Gatwech has managed to maintain a low profile. Her dating life is kept private, and no one knows who Nyakim Gatwech's boyfriend is. Who is Nyakim Gatwech's husband? The stunning beauty is not yet married.

Body measurements

How tall is Nyakim Gatwech? Since modelling is an industry that is primarily based on appearances, every model must look the part. Although it is not a requirement, most models are usually tall, which factors in when applying to be a model. Gatwech is 185 cm (6 ft 1 in). She weighs 65 kgs (143lbs), and her measurements are 34-24-34 inches.

Indeed, Nyakim Gatwech, who also goes by the nickname of Queen of the Dark, has revolutionized the modelling industry. She is one of the few dark-skinned models who are taking the world by storm.

