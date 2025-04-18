A global football icon has opened up about the five current players his children enjoy watching the most

The legendary forward shared this insight during a recent interview, offering a glimpse into his family's football preferences

His kids are clearly drawn to some of the brightest talents in the game today

Argentina and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has named the five footballers his children enjoy watching the most.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, Messi has starred for iconic clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Since his high-profile move to Major League Soccer with Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, the sport’s popularity in the United States has surged.

Away from the pitch, Messi is a devoted family man, sharing three sons — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro — with his longtime partner Antonela Roccuzzo.

In a recent interview with Simplemente Fútbol, Lionel Messi shared the five footballers his children enjoy watching the most.

The Argentine legend named Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal, Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr, alongside Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

“The players my kids are following? Mbappé, Vinicius, Yamal, Lewandowski, Haaland…” Messi told Sportskeeda.

He also heaped praise on 17-year-old Yamal, saying:

“It’s impressive what Lamine Yamal shows… he’s already been a Euro champion with Spain. He’s still only 17, he’s in a growth process, and he’ll continue to grow as a player and add things to his game, just like I did. He has incredible qualities and he’s already one of the best players in the world.”

At 37, questions remain about whether Messi will feature in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Addressing the uncertainty, he said:

“The truth is, if you stop and think about it, it feels far away, but at the same time, time flies. I’ll see how I feel. Of course I think about it, but I don’t want to set goals either.”.

