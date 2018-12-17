Christmas is a period where loved ones expect to be gifted special items to mark the birth of Christ.

As the season approaches, one could be spotted telling another what they would be gifted for Christmas.

Gone are the days when people gave their loved ones boxes of Piccadilly biscuits, Christmas-shaped biscuits, sweets, and drinks to celebrate the Yuletide season.

However, times have changed as there are an array of items to pick up for a loved one during this Christmas season.

YEN.com.gh, has however come up with some gift ideas for loved ones who have particular interests and passions.

1. Fashionista

Get that loved one the dress she has had on her wish list but could not afford for Christmas. Certainly, your loved one would cherish and appreciate the kind gesture.

2. Weight Loss Freak

In times where eating clean and staying fit is the goal, you can get that loved one some workout equipment like the dumbbell. That loved one who is so obsessed with losing weight would just have to do their workout in the comfort of their homes.

3. The Sneaker lover

There are thousand and one of sneakers popping up on the market daily. Everyone loves to make a statement with that pretty cool sneaker Get to know what your loved one would like and go get it.

4. The music lover

To some people music is life and it is the very thing that keeps them going. It is that time of the year again and if you are wondering what to get your loved one, look no further than to get that loved one his/ her favorite record or musical instrument of his /her choice.

5. The Slay Queens

This category of people cannot go a day without their faces beautifully colored with their favorite brands of Makeup. Yes, makeup! You should look no further than getting her that makeup kit from her very favorite brand.

6. The Perfect Gentleman

The perfect gentleman never goes wrong with his fine suits and tuxedos and clean shoes. This festive season is the perfect time to surprise that loved one with that fine Tux you would love to see him in.

7. The art lover

Getting that special someone a penciled artwork of themselves would be priceless. Your loved one would definitely appreciate the gesture

