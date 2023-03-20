33 songs about falling in love unexpectedly that are so romantic

Falling in love with someone who reciprocates the effort back is one of the greatest feelings in the world. It takes away all the uneasiness, calms you down, and gives you a feeling of affection you can't find in anything else. It gets better when you know songs about falling in love unexpectedly because they tell your story and help build beautiful memories.

When you love someone, you want to share more than just words. You are always thinking of songs, poems, quotes, and things that will keep that smile on their faces for the rest of their lives. These songs about falling in love unexpectedly have all the right words you should say. The list is subjective because different people love different artists and music genres.

Overview of songs about falling in love unexpectedly

Songs about falling in love unexpectedly

Falling in love does not require planning. It often happens unexpectedly. When you have feelings for someone and want to spend some time with them. These songs about falling in love unexpectedly will help you put into words what you feel about the special person in your life.

1. Lucky - Jason Mraz featuring Colbie Caillat

Lucky by Jason Mraz ft Colbie Caillat is among the top R&B songs about falling in love unexpectedly. It is about falling in love with your best friend. Lucky talks about the good times spent with your best friend. It takes away the negativity, tension and pressure in life.

2. Terrified - Katharine McPhee

Being in love can be exciting and terrifying at the same time. It is living in the fact that your whole life is tied to one person to whom you should always be faithful. The upside is that your life gets brighter and fancier. If you are afraid and vulnerable, Terrified by Katharine has the best lyrics for you.

3. I’ve Got a Crush on You - Ella Fitzgerald

I've Got a Crush on You is one of the songs about falling for someone you just met. If you love jazz stars, this is the perfect song for you. It tells of new encounters with an unexpected crush and falling in love at first sight. Even though Ella Fitzgerald never imagined herself deep in love, she has this strong feeling that constantly draws her to him.

4. Better Man - Paolo Nutini

Paolo Nutini's Better Love gives love a different outlook from the conventional love between two people. It is about starting a relationship with a perfect woman, so he must step up and be a man who deserves her.

5. Still Falling for You - Ellie Goulding

Think of love as that thing in life that you may not need if you were to buy from the store, but when you buy, there won't be a need for all the other items in the cart. Ellie Goulding's Still Falling for You implores the need to believe in love. There are mistakes, there are ups and downs, and there is joy in a romantic relationship.

6. Lovesong - The Cure

Lovesong by The Cure is one of your ideal tracks about falling for someone you just met. There is no doubt that The Cure understands what it means to fall in love with someone for the first time. It tells of the deep love one feels when with their lover and when they are far away.

7. Accidentally in Love - Counting Crows

Accidentally in Love by Counting Crows describes the first time you fall in love and every time you meet someone special in your life. When single, you always feel like you will never meet that person who makes your eyebrows rise until you meet them, and your story changes for good.

8. How Would You Feel - Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has always had a way into people's hearts. How Would You Feel is one of the songs you cannot stop listening to, especially after you fall in love again. It talks of when you are afraid to take that step into a relationship with someone you like because of fear you will get hurt.

9. U Got It Bad - Usher

If you are looking for R&B songs about falling in love unexpectedly, you should listen to U Got It Bad by Usher. Love and relationships are worth investing in. When you fall in love, the little things in your life change. You care more about how you look, smell, and dress.

10. I Could Have Danced All Night - My Fair Lady

I Could Have Danced All Night by My Fair Lady is perfect for die-hard lovers of musicals. My Fair Lady talks about liking her lecturer. She would go out of her way to be with him. When you are in love with someone, you want to stay awake all night and dance with them.

11. Love at First Sight - Michael Buble

Do you believe in love at first sight? If yes, then this is the song for you. Love at First Sight by Michael Buble is one of the top jazz songs about falling in love unexpectedly. This beautiful track talks about falling in love at first sight and the joy that comes with it.

12. Can’t Help Falling Love - Ingrid Michaelson

Many people love being in full control of their lives. However, this does not happen all the time, especially when it comes to love. Love comes like wind and sweeps you by your feet. Before you know it, you are in love with someone. Can’t Help Falling Love by Ingrid Michaelson talks about this.

13. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack

Roberta Flack has a magical voice, and her lyrics are well-deliberated. The lyrics in The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face are reflective and carry a deep sense of meaning. This song tells a story of love from the first time you see someone you like.

14. Always on My Mind - Willie Nelson

Always on My Mind by Willie Nelson is among the best country songs about falling in love unexpectedly. The track has a solid lyrical composition. It tells a story of how you love someone and that they are always on your mind.

15. I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) - Alan Menken and David Zippel

How would you tell when you are in love? You start seeing your partner as an extension of yourself. Hercules says she won't say it's love because the world suddenly turns around, and it feels good.

16. Whole Lot in Love - Austin Burke

Whole Lot in Love by Austin Burke is a feel-good country song celebrating the joy of falling in love. Whether you are a die-hard country fan or just looking for a catchy tune to brighten your day, this song is definitely worth a listen.

17. Somebody's Got Me - Mitchell Tenpenny

Somebody's Got Me by Mitchell Tenpenny reflects the feeling of being lost and lonely and the comfort one finds in the arms of a loved one. Mitchell Tenpenny sings about the struggles of life, feeling like everything is out of his control and his search for something to hold onto. He finds solace in his lover's arms.

18. Dancin' in The Country - Tyler Hubbard

Dancin' in the Country by Tyler Hubbard is one of the fun and lighthearted country love songs. It is a reminder to embrace life's simple pleasures and enjoy the beauty of the people and things around us. This jam will make you smile.

19. Cover Me Up - Morgan Wallen

Cover Me Up is a country song by Morgan Wallen. It is one of the top album songs about falling in love unexpectedly. The song's raw emotion and honesty make it a standout track on Wallen's album Dangerous: The Double Album. The lyrics capture the intensity of love and the importance of having someone to lean on during tough times.

20. God Gave Me You - Blake Shelton

God Gave Me You by Blake Shelton opens with a soft piano melody. The heartfelt lyrics express gratitude for a partner who has brought love and light into the singer's life and acknowledge that God ultimately gave this gift. It is a popular wedding song in 2024.

21. Love Again - Dua Lipa

Love Again by Dua Lipa has an upbeat tempo and disco-inspired production. The lyrics contain a powerful message of hope and resilience. The singer acknowledges the pain of past heartbreaks and celebrates the fact that we have the power to move forward and find love again.

22. Walking After You - Foo Fighters

Walking After You by the Foo Fighters is one of the best songs about finding love again. While the song's lyrics do not explicitly mention finding love again, they bring hope of reconnecting with a lost love. The emotional intensity of the song captures the feelings of loss and longing that can come with a breakup but also suggests that there is a chance for rekindling the relationship.

23. Back To You - Selena Gomez

Back To You by Selena Gomez is a fun and upbeat song. The song's lyrics contain a powerful message about the complexities of love and relationships. The song acknowledges that love can be messy and difficult but suggests that taking a chance on someone you care about is worth the effort.

24. I Want to Know What Love Is - Foreigner

I Want to Know What Love Is is a power ballad by British-American rock band Foreigner. The song was released in 1984 and is often described as one of the great songs about new love. It captures the longing and anticipation that often comes with a new relationship. Love can be transformative and life-changing.

25. I Call It Love - Lionel Richie

I Call It Love by Lionel Richie is often described as one of the best R&B songs about loving someone. The emotional depth of the song effectively conveys the longing and sadness that can result from falling in love with someone you cannot be with.

26. Just The Way You Are - Bruno Mars

Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars is a track that will make you feel loved and amazed about who you are. This is one of the best love songs that has been and continues to be a hit since it was released over a decade ago.

27. Butterflies - Kacey Musgraves

If you want to listen to a slow-motion song with touching words, then Butterflies by Kacey Musgraves is the song for you. The song explains your feelings about falling in love, giving you a country music vibe.

28. All You Need Is Love - The Beatles

All You Need Is Love was released as a non-album single in July 1967. It is considered to be among the Beatles' finest songs ever. Its rhythm and drum beats will have you listening to it repeatedly.

29. Unexpectedly - Jason Chen

This unexpected love song explains how Jason Chen feels about his feelings for a friend he has known for over five years. This is a great song to dedicate to someone you crush on daily.

30. Needy - Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is an American country pop singer and songwriter. Needy is all about feeling needy for that love. The jam gives you that desperate feeling of always being with your love.

31. Heart Attack - Demi Lovato

Heart Attack is a pop song in which the singer expresses vulnerability and fear of falling in love after experiencing heartbreak. The song's catchy lyrics convey the idea of being emotionally guarded while still longing for a deep connection.

32. Everything Has Changed - Taylor Swift ft Ed Sheeran

Everything Has Changed is one of the best songs by Taylor, featuring Ed Sheeran. You can listen to these if you two fall in love and your relationship is still new. The track is also a great choice for a wedding ceremony.

33. Bust It Baby Pt. 2 - Plies ft. Ne-Yo

Bust It Baby Pt. 2 by Plies ft. Ne-Yo is one of the top rap songs about falling in love unexpectedly. Plies' cover art for his album Definition of Real would never make someone think it contains a sentimental ballad featuring Ne-Yo. In Bust it Baby, Plies still isn't exactly a Romeo, but he even mentions marriage.

Can you fall in love with someone unexpectedly?

Yes, you can fall in love with the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time. You cannot explain what it is about them.

What is the best song to tell someone you love them?

There are numerous love songs you can use to tell someone you love them. Check out the top 33 above.

Can a song make you fall in love with someone?

Yes, there are songs that are so well done about the experience of falling in love and being in love. They do this so incredibly well that they may inspire you to consider starting a relationship.

What is a song about a love you can't have?

Classic ballads that capture the feeling of unrequited love include Take This Longing by Leonard Cohen, Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved, Back To You by Selena Gomez, Cornerstone by Arctic Monkeys, and I Want the One I Can’t Have by The Smiths.

The language of love can only be understood by those who dare to fall in love. The positivity, courage, and determination to be happy together keep two souls together. Listen to the above songs about falling in love unexpectedly to appreciate your special one more.

