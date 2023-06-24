Over 6,000 candidates failed the recent Ghana Teachers Licensure Exams, leading to a widespread discussion on social media

The attention intensified when an essay question from one candidate surfaced, revealing numerous errors

Social media users expressed concern about the state of education and emphasized the need for improved teacher training and examination standards to ensure a competent and skilled teaching workforce

The recent Ghana Teachers Licensure Exams have generated significant attention as over 6,000 candidates were unsuccessful in passing the examination.

Adding to the buzz is the emergence of an essay question from one candidate that was riddled with errors. Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions to this development.

The essay question, filled with grammatical and spelling mistakes, has sparked debate and raised concerns about the quality of education and the readiness of aspiring teachers.

Ghanaian aspiring teacher's exam question goes viral Photo credit: David Sacks via Getty Images; UTV via Facebook

Parts of it read:

"I am very happy to write you this letter. the letter that writer is that meeting very body to most come of the discuss the school programm bt"

Ghanaians react to sample answers from Ghana Teachers Licensure Exams

Many social media users have expressed their astonishment and disappointment, highlighting the importance of competent educators who can provide quality instruction to students.

Check out some of their comments below:

Felix K. Sarfo said:

I would have doubted this but having opportunity of marking scripts of some tertiary students b4, I reserve my comment

Nana Adomako mentioned:

Never listening to this nonsense post because we teachers are trained and as matter of fact we have learnt since childhood till this time. Even my class four learner's wouldn't write ✍️ this. Respect teachers because we have learnt a lot

Evelynking Nkansah stated:

No teacher who has been to shs and tertiary will write this. It is a plan thing just to disgrace teachers.

See the post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh