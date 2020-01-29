- Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has shared a photo of business mogul Ibrahim Mahama and herself as he celebrates his birthday

- Today, January 29, marks the birthday of the Ibrahim Mahama and as such his friend Tracey Boakye decided to wish him

-Tracey Boakye shared the beautiful photo with a beautiful message to celebrate the business mogul

Popular Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye has wished business mogul Ibrahim Mahama a happy birthday with a beautiful photo of both she and Mahama.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh Tracey Boakye said she was celebrating her boss who has a gold heart.

"Celebrating my BOSS today, happy birthday to the man with a heart of gold, the man that opens his door for everyone, indeed you’re a great leader, HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIR, may the good Lord bless you," Tracey posted on Instagram.

Tracey is known to be very close to Ibrahim Mahama with some even suspecting that the two might have some amorous relationship going on.

Happy birthday to Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive of Engineers and Planners.

