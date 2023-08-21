Media personality, Paa Kwesi Asare, has become the first Ghanaian to win the glorious 2023 BBC News Komla Dumor Award

The 2023 title acknowledges his ability to grasp complex topics and commitment to telling stories that matter

The trailblazer has expressed excitement for the accomplishment as he praised the late Ghanaian journalist, Komla Dumor

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

TV3 television/radio presenter, Paa Kwesi Asare, has made remarkable history as the first Ghanaian to win the prestigious BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

The Ghanaian media personality, whose impressive work earned him the 2023 honour, has been with the Ghana-based TV3 under Media General since 2016.

TV3 presenter Paa Kwesi Asare is the first Ghanaian to win BBC News Komla Dumor Award. Photo credit: paaasare.

Source: Instagram

Asare joins list of winners

The fast-rising African media star joins past winners Dingindaba Jonah Buyoya (Zambia), Victoria Rubadiri (Kenya), Solomon Serwanjja (Uganda), Waihiga Mwaura (Kenya), Amina Yuguda (Nigeria), Didi Akinyelure (Nigeria), and Nancy Kacungira (Uganda) on the list.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The trailblazer will receive a three-month working experience with the BBC News teams in London across television, radio, and online as part of the specks for the accomplishment.

During this time, Asare will hone his journalism abilities by participating in training, workshops, and mentoring with renowned BBC journalists.

Asare expresses excitement

Commenting on the achievement, Asare said he was thrilled to be the first Ghanaian to receive the award.

“I am overjoyed to have received the Komla Dumor Award. This is perhaps the most prestigious prize for any African journalist, and I am humbled to be among such outstanding prior recipients,” he said, the BBC reports.

He hailed the accomplishment of Komla Dumor, saying the late BBC journalist was a true pioneer in African journalism. “It’s a great privilege to be following in his footsteps.”

The BBC News Komla Dumor Award was established in 2015 to honour the legacy of Komla Dumor, a BBC World News presenter noted for his devotion to comprehensive and accurate reporting on African issues.

Delay wins Excellence in Media Award

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media star Delay, known in real life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, was honoured with the Excellence in Media award at the 2023 Ghana Women of the Year Honours.

The awards event is an initiative that unveils and celebrates indigenous Ghanaian and diaspora women who significantly impact society.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh