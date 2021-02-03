- A young man's beautiful bedroom has generated a lot of reactions online because of its elegant look

- Many people said that he combined nature with art to achieve a luxurious private place for himself

- When the man said that the design is incomplete, people asked him to share more photos when he is done

A young man, with the Twitter handle @scozky, has shown that simplistic design always does it when it comes to interior decor.

Sharing photos of his beautiful bedroom, the man said the design he has in mind for it is just 80% complete and internet users loved it.

Despite the fact that he will still be putting finishing touches to the decor, it already has a classy look with the man's minimalistic use of furniture.

To create an aura of nature, the pieces of furniture maintain their wood colour which blends well with the white paint of the wall.

His post has gathered over 29,000 likes with thousands of comments as at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions

@Oga_inerex said:

"I love the sense of creativity."

@DeborahOkupevi said:

"Where do you people get money to build things like this."

People asked him to share photos of the finished work. Photo source: @scozky

@iboro_thompson said:

"Art in nature... I love it so much. TV shelf should be same color I guess."

@prinzmusti said:

"Regards to the lady that owns that slippers that made it to this pics."

@Adaolis_a said:

"Please show us the finished work, this is some inspiration."

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a young man, Teslim Alabi, wowed many with his newly decorated living room as he shared photos of his house on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Teslim, who is also lead product designer at Microsoft, captioned the pictures of his cozy space with "Living room progress".

The design explores minimalism to create enough space without cluttering places with furniture and other household items. Everything is where it should be.

With a white wall, his space features both beige and brown wood colour furniture to create an aura of a modern-day house.

