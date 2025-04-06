Actress and skitmaker Diana Asamoah has got married in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony

Contrary to expectations, Diana Asamoah did not marry her on-screen 'suhar boy' Opoku Bilson, but a different man

Beautiful videos from the marriage ceremony, held in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6, 2025, have emerged online

Kumawood actress and skitmaker Diana Asamoah married her sweetheart in a lovely traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Opoku Bilson's 'sugar mummy' Diana Asamoah marries in a colourful wedding ceremony on April 6, 2025. Photo source: @nahbaffdotcom

Source: Instagram

The lovely marriage ceremony of Diana Asamoah, popularly known as the sugar mummy of colleague actor Opoku Bilson, came off in Kumasi.

Details of the wedding are sketchy and her husband's identity is yet to be unraveled, but images have flooded social media.

One of the first videos shows Diana Asamoah being dressed up after her makeup session. She was full of smiles with ornaments around her neck, wrists, and on her head.

Watch the Instagram video of Diana Asamoah's wedding below:

After getting dressed up in her colourful kente, she stepped out onto the wedding venue, which was filled to capacity. Dr Likee came towards her and hugged her,

In another video, she is seen seated with his husband who was dressed in the same kente as the Diana Asamoah.

Diana Asamoah and Opoku Bilson's relationship

The wedding of Diana Asamoah comes after weeks of lingering rumours surrounding her relationship with Opoku Bilson.

While the two had always been known to be on-screen partners, Asamoah, in an interview on Fakye TV, claimed to be in a serious love affair with Bilson.

"When I met Opoku on set, I had to help him with a couple of things, but I ended up falling in love with the boy. This is true, and I am not lying. When we met at the beginning, I simply admired him, but when we began working, I developed some feelings for him, and he is currently my boyfriend. He is aware," she said.

The interview by Diana Asamoah triggered massive reactions online. As a 39-year-old woman, many were wondering how a relationship with Bilson, a guy in his 20s, would work.

The rumours lingered until Opoku Bilson cleared the air on his relationship with Diana Asamoah.

In an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, Bilson denied being in a serious relationship, as Diana had claimed.

Reactions to Diana Asamoah's wedding

Following the videos of Diana Asamoah's wedding, many social media have expressed their happiness for her. Many pointed to the rumours surrounding her and Opoku Bilson.

ERicuz_gh said:

"So finally she have put all those chastising her to shame,, she didn't marry opoku 💪."

MISS KELLY 🧜‍♀️🧜‍♀️ said:

"So upon all that opoku did for you sugar mummy 😭😭😭is this how you repay him 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

TheBloggerWithScars said:

"OPOKU don’t leave me rather left OPOKU😂😂😂😂 don’t think about it."

Nella Breezy

"I’m happy for her. They thought she was dating Opoku now everything is clear."

