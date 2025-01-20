A Ghanaian girl who excelled in the 2024 WASSCE collapsed after being denied admission to study medicine at the University of Ghana

The father of a brilliant SHS graduate has cried out on social media, appealing to Ghanaians to come to his daughter's aid

Many people who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the ordeal suffered by the girl

A Ghanaian father is deeply concerned about his daughter's health after the SHS graduate suffered a setback in her quest to study medicine at the University of Ghana.

This comes after the distraught father reached out to Ghanaian philanthropist and nurse Wendy Boatemaa Ofori in a desperate move to seek help on what to do about his daughter's situation.

Narrating what happened, the man explained that his daughter excelled in the 2024 WASSCE, where she had 7As and 1B in the exam.

Despite writing an entrance exam and attending an interview at the University of Ghana, her quest to be a medical student at the nation's premier university did not materialise after she failed to make the list of successful applicants for the programme.

The setback was too much for the brilliant SHS graduate, who collapsed when she was told that she had been denied admission to study medicine at the University of Ghana.

"Good morning, madam. Please, my daughter got A1s 7 and B2 1. She chose to do medicine at Legon. She wrote Entrance exams and interviewed. She has been rejected for no apparent reason, and when I broke the news to her, she nearly collapsed."

Wendy Boatemaa Ofori disclosed that she advised the distraught father to seek help from the university's admission office.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 200 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaians comfort the SHS graduate

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the

Akosua Boateng commented:

"This is why l forced my sister to get a foreign nkrataa for her kids; it wasn't easy, but after 17yrs is worth it. Her daughter is with me here, she got all A1s in her JSS and went to Gey Hey, and she left at SS2 to live with me. Now, at High school in the state, she's in the junior physician club and already in a John Hopkins Scholars program. There's no way she can't be what she wants to be in this country. She graduates this year and the offers coming in is huge and happy for her, she want to be a surgical DR. Ghana dey kill talent and ambition."

Fergurson Michaels indicated:

"KNUST and University of Ghana medical schools are very competitive. Mostly 90% of admission slots is given to protocols. I'm in the medical field (a student) and I will advise she try UHAS or UDS with immediate effect. With UHAS she should contact Poko Poko on Facebook. He made a post about UHAS admissions. Apparently, someone is assisting those who qualify but were denied admission. Thank you. Please check your inbox. I've sent you a message."

Maabena Otubea Addo added:

"Ghana can and will destroy ur kids' ambition, especially if u don't know any big man. If u know ur kids are smart do some investigation on how to get into foreign schools in the west with scholarship. Shes smart and deserve to be whatever field she wants to be in."

Angel Angel wrote:

"Let him know that Medicine is not the only channel. He can pursue a BSC in Medical Sonography. The acknowledgment and the money that she will get even she will even forget medicine. Even after that she can go ahead and specialize to become a radiologist or Sonologist."

Akpagu Akanbeba Esther Love wrote:

"With B in biology it will be hard for any school to accept her especially if you don't know anyone."

Boy seeks help to pay fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an intelligent Senior High School (SHS) graduate seeks help to pay his school fees.

Francis Boamah might lose his admission slot if he fails to pay GH¢3,997 tuition fees.

Therefore, the old student of Boa Amponsem SHS is appealing to benevolent individuals for help paying his school fees.

