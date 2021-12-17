Santa Claus, better known in Ghana as Father Christmas was seen in a video carrying blocks to make some money

While at it, an unfortunate incident befell the gentleman in the costume as he landed heavily on the floor

The video is fast going viral on social media as many tweeps are unable to keep their cool after watching it

A rib-cracking video has surfaced just a week to the Christmas celebrations, as it showed a man dressed in the costume of Santa Claus lifting blocks to complete a building.

This was quite unexpected for many people as Santa Claus, popularly known in Ghana as Father Christmas, is always known for giving out gifts and not 'hustling' to make ends meet.

Another interesting part of the video that got many intrigued was how the gentleman landed on the floor whilst he was on his way to deliver one of the blocks he was carrying.

Santa Claus carrying blocks Photo credit: @Kuame_Oliver

Source: Twitter

How social media users are reacting

Social media users are holding their ribs after watching the rather hilarious video with many of them rushing into the comment section with hilarious reactions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Check out some of them below.

@davmiles8 replying to @Kuame_Oliver commented the obvious to many who saw the footage:

Santa dey hustle to get gifts for kids, this Xmas

@BigBoss_Gh hilariously pointed out:

All de black father Christmas' dey fall. Why

@Manners25427411 also replying to @Kuame_Oliver indicated:

U for speed up oo bro if not U will go to downtown ooo for the Christmas

See the video below

Boy lists items he wants for Christmas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared that a young child's list for the upcoming Christmas surfaced online and sparked up massive conversations online.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter page of Caroline Sampson, the unidentified child gave a list of things he expects his parents to purchase for him.

The items were a new iPhone case, a gaming set which cost Ghc265, a play station card, LED lights, and a sum of Ghc50. The considerate child however gave his parents the option to purchase two out of these items.

Source: Yen.com.gh