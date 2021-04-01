Kofi Kinaata has opened his gates and his doors to give his fans a view of his lavish lifestyle

The singer flaunted his house and even showed off his plush living room for all to see

He was seen standing in front of his giant TV operating it and smiling

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Martin King Arthur, known by the stage name Kofi Kinaata, has wowed his teeming fanbase with a sneak peek into his house and living room.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Things Fall Apart hitmaker's official Instagram page, Kofi was seen in front of his house, which had several cars parked in it.

The video went on to show the inside of the plush home particularly his living room which was nothing short of extraordinary.

In the living room were ultra-modern appliances alongside many portraits of the singer that were hanging on the wall in the room's white-walled section.

Also packed on a shelf were some of the awards that the singer had won over the years from producing matchless songs.

Some of the awards that were seen in the shot were his numerous 3Music Awards and the highly-coveted Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which he had won.

Kofi Kinaata was seen standing in front of a huge TV while operating it and beaming with smiles.

Many fans and followers of the singer took to the comment section to react to the video of seeing the inside of his house for the very first time.

