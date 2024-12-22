Re-Collation: Patrick Boamah Snatches Okaikwei Central From Baba Sadiq

The incumbent member of parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Boamah, has been declared the winner of the parliamentary election in that area.

His victory comes on the back of a re-collation exercise carried out at the Electoral Commission’s Greater Accra Regional Office by the Electoral Commission.

Patrick Boamah retains Okaikwei Central to the chagrin of Baba Sadiq

The parliamentary election in the area had been fiercely contested between the NPP’s Patrick Boamah and the NDC’s Baba Sadiq.

Before the re-collation exercise, the NDC’s Baba Sadiq had been declared the parliamentary election winner under very controversial conditions.

The Electoral Commission subsequently nullified the results, citing electoral irregularities, the use of force and threat of harm to threaten the returning officer to declare the election in favour of Baba Sadiq and the breach of the EC’s procedural protocols.

Patrick Boamah also contested the declaration, citing similar conditions as justification in a court case, which led to the court ordering a re-collation.

Following the re-collation, Patrick Boamah polled 21,099 votes against Baba Sadiq's 19,368.

The Electoral Commission declared Patrick Boamah the winner of the election.

