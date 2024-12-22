Barcelona's poor form continued as they dropped to second in La Liga following a 2-1 home defeat to Atletico Madrid

The loss means Barcelona have gone three games without a win in La Liga, earning just five points from a possible 21

The Catalan giants now sit three points behind Atletico Madrid, having played one game more

Hansi Flick is under increasing pressure after Barcelona's 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona took the lead in the 30th minute through Pedri, but Atletico responded with an equaliser from Rodrigo De Paul in the 60th minute.

Alexander Sorloth then scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner for Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico now sit at the top of the La Liga table, two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, with a game in hand.

Real Madrid could also surpass Barcelona if they beat Sevilla in their Sunday afternoon match.

Barcelona have now lost two consecutive games at their temporary stadium, having also been defeated 1-0 by Leganes on December 15.

This marks their fifth loss in La Liga during the 2024-25 season.

Flick's defeat rates vs last four Barca managers

The defeat has highlighted the ongoing struggles of the Catalan giants under Hansi Flick's management in La Liga.

Flick's side has earned only two points from their last six matches, the lowest of any team in the league during this stretch. This poor form has raised significant concerns among the club’s supporters.

Flick’s loss rate at Barcelona has now reached 25%, the highest among the club’s last four managers.

In comparison, Xavi had a 15% loss rate, Quique Setien 16%, and Ronald Koeman 21%.

Fans are demanding swift improvements, with many questioning whether Flick can turn around Barcelona's season.

La Blaugrana are enjoying a strong run in the UEFA Champions League, in contrast to their struggles in La Liga.

Hansi Flick's side currently sit second in their UCL group, but they could lose their top spot to either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

