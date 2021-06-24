Abraham Attah has shared a new photo following his entrance into university in America

The actor announced months back that he had gained admission into a university

He broke the news on social media and thanked all those who supported him to achieve the feat

The Ghanaian actor rose to fame after he starred alongside Idris Elba in Beast Of No Nation

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actor, Abraham Attah, has shared a new photo of himself following his announcement of gaining admission into an American university

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, The Beast Of No Nation star was seen standing in what looked like a garden in the Massachusetts-based university.

The Spiderman: Homecoming cast was seen wearing a short-sleeved shirt over a pair of jeans and complemented his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Abraham Attah shares 1st photo after gaining admission into Tufts university. Source: Instagram/Abraham.Attah

He sported his new hairstyle - dreadlocks as he posed for the camera to crystallize that moment in time.

After posting the photo, the actor captioned it with a planet.

The photo, though posted some minutes ago, has gained massive reactions and comments already.

tsidy_jnr came in with the comment: "Longest time bro"

dreaashleyy wanted to know if the actor was still into acting: "do you still do acting?"

josephinenti22 hailed the young actor: "Super_star"

proudno_9: "Ashaiman very own @abraham.attah"

It would be recalled that Abraham Attah took to his official social media pages to break the news of gaining admission to Tufts University to his teeming followers.

He revealed that he was looking forward to furthering his education and also his sports career at the next level.

He went on to thank all those who played a role to help him chalk this feat including his coaches, colleagues and friends.

His post read: "I’m beyond excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Tufts University! I want to thank my family, coaches, friends, teammates, and everyone that helped me through this process #gojumbos"

Many fans of the Spiderman star dropped in the comment section to congratulate him and wish him well ahead of his new level.

