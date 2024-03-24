A recent video of Kumawood actor Issac Amoako has caused a stir on social media

The actor, who had undergone a massive body transformation, expressed delight over how he now looks

He also dispelled rumours trying to insinuate that he had slimmed down because he was not getting good food to eat in the US

Popular Ghanaian actor Isaac Amoako has shared a new video to show his massive body transformation over the years.

In a video on TikTok, the actor, who currently resides in the US addressing concerns about his weight loss, clarified that he made a conscious effort to slim down.

Isaac Amoako opens up on weight loss Photo credit: @isaacamoako2019/TikTok @officialIsaacAmoako/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Bayi Kwasea actor expressed delight with his looks, adding that he appears fit and healthier.

Isaac Amoako Atta also dispelled rumours that his weight loss was because he was malnourished.

At the time of writing the report, the video of Isaac Amoako setting the record straight on his weight loss had raked in over 11,000 likes and 700 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians comment on the video

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions about the actor's physical body transformation, with many commending him.

Nana Akosua Addobea commented:

You look more younger and Healthy

Obronii Melissa replied:

You looking good with the stature and muscle but the bald head is making you look a bit wierd .(my opinion since you asked for it

akwasiacheampong70 reacted:

You look good This is modern definition of handsome

Anny Anita1 commented:

Tell them they dnt know loosing weight is the hardest thing to achieve but it is the healthiest thing to do.

user5723465762347 added:

Kese3 bebree koraa kum nipa emu blood pressure ne ade I think you look more healthier than before

Rainbow_ gal stated:

Please you are looking good ooo but your face has change paaa legend

Shugatti flaunts curves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shugatiti became the talk of town after a video of her flaunting her curves in several bold outfits went viral.

The actress confidently flexed her adorable shapely figure in videos and photos that have caused a frenzy on her socials.

Fans of the Ghanaian entertainer who saw her visuals moved in droves to express admiration for her spotless beauty and sense of style.

Source: YEN.com.gh