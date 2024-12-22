Global site navigation

Re-Collation: Osei Mensah Dapaah Wins Ahafo Ano South West Parliamentary Election
by  Cornerlis Affre 1 min read

Osei Mensah Dapaah, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ahafo Ano South West, has been declared the winner of the parliamentary polls in that area.

Osei Mensah Dapaah had previously been declared the winner of the parliamentary elections in the area. However, the National Democratic Congress had opposed his win.

The NDC demanded a re-collection after citing irregularities during the initial tally in the area.

These grievances had created heightened tensions in the constituency, with both parties demanding transparency and fairness in handling election results.

After the re-collation process at the Greater Accra Electoral Commission Office, Osei Dapaah got 16,680 votes, whereas the NDC’s Sedik Abubakar from the NDC got 16,540.

