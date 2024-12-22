Osei Mensah Dapaah, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ahafo Ano South West, has been declared the winner of the parliamentary polls in that area.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Osei Mensah Dapaah had previously been declared the winner of the parliamentary elections in the area. However, the National Democratic Congress had opposed his win.

Osei Mensah Dapaah's win in the Ahafo Ano South West parliamentary election validated.

Source: UGC

The NDC demanded a re-collection after citing irregularities during the initial tally in the area.

These grievances had created heightened tensions in the constituency, with both parties demanding transparency and fairness in handling election results.

After the re-collation process at the Greater Accra Electoral Commission Office, Osei Dapaah got 16,680 votes, whereas the NDC’s Sedik Abubakar from the NDC got 16,540.

Source: YEN.com.gh