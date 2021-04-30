- Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend, Michy, has said there will be only one Shatta Michy in Ghana

- She said no one can take her place because she is the only one fit for that name

- Michy said even if there is someone to take her place, she would always be the better one

- She said her current breakup with Shatta Wale is permanent, unlike the former days when they always came back together after a breakup

- Michy revealed two things she admires about Shatta Wale

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend and Baby Mama, Shatta Michy, has declared that there will be only one Michy in the history of Ghana.

According to her, even if Shatta Wale should find someone to replace her, she would still be the better one.

Michy was speaking in an interview contained in a video and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

A collage of Shatta Wale and Michy. Photo credit: @shattwalenima @michygh/Instagram

Source: UGC

She has broken up with Shatta Wale for over two years, and now, Michy says their breakup is permanent.

According to her, even though they made up and came back together in their earlier four breakups, this current one is for life and that they are never going to get back.

Asked if she loves Shatta Wale, Michy said she does not have any romantic feelings for him anymore.

She added, however, that she loves Shatta Wale as a brother and cannot hate him for the fact that they are now friends and have a child together.

Revealing the two things she loves about Shatta Wale, Michy says she admires Shatta Wale for his talent and consistency.

“Back from Bandana days till the time he rebranded to Shatta Wale, he was in the studios recording every single day. Whether the song is nice or not he is recording,” she answered.

About what she does not like about Shatta Wale, Michy said he is impatient and has a bad approach to handling issues.

This, she explained, was one of the reasons she left for him to be himself and not to change because of her.

Kindly fast-forward to the 10th minute to watch Michy speak:

Michy has been hailed for being a good single mother after videos and photos show how well she is bringing up her child with Shatta Wale, Majesty.

In one such report, Majesty spoke fluent English with an accent like an American-raised kid that Got fans applauding the baby and mama.

In another report, Majesty was captured reading like an adult.

The little boy is also able to play the piano while his mother sang alongside him.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh