There was a serious display of rituals from C Confion's family at the late actor's funeral ceremony in Buokrom, Kumasi

Before the actor's coffin was transferred to the funeral grounds and burial, the family's leader poured libation and laid a curse

This comes after a huge confusion erupted over what caused the actor's sudden demise

The late Bright Owusu, popularly known as C Confion's funeral, saw a display of rituals from the Kumawood star's family.

Some members of the family had the opportunity to interface with the late actor's corpse moments before his star-studded funeral at the Buokrom Government School park.

A man dressed as a chief poured libation while facing the coffin. In his words, he rallied the gods to receive C Confion's spirit if his death was natural.

The chief later laid a curse praying the gods to deal with anyone who might have had a hand in the actor's demise.

C Confion died on December 20, last year, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. He was hospitalised after a long-existing health condition he was battling aggravated.

C Confion's family stir reactions

YEN.com.ggh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to C Confion's family ritual before the actor's burial.

@IsRaELBurBerry wrote:

I"f You Guys Are Doing This, You are trying to tell us that Someone Knows something about this Death And Also What Ojon And Ogyam Are Saying is turning out to be The TRUTH. The MUSIC And MOVIE Industry is A DARK WORLD All Together"

@Awuradwoa remarked:

"So in Ghana nobody dies a normal death, everyday someone killed someone ɛyɛ asem ooo."

@mikedyns3480 noted:

"Ah you people paa de3 the person has been battling with this sicknesses for long time and finally dead and you hear cursing and accusing somebody. Are you people serious at all? C Confion in interviews confirmed he was a wee smoker for many year before stopping so why don't you blame that? You people are not serious at all."

@yaamanu3974 quizzed:

"Everything someone is behind it. Do we really check ourselves?"

C Confion's sisters read touching tribute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted a video of C Confion's sisters at the actor's funeral in Buokrom, Kumasi.

The bereaved siblings read a touching tribute in honour of their brother, whom they described as a friend and partner in crime.

"Your enthusiasm inspired us to be better versions of ourselves. As a brother, you were more than just a sibling. You were a friend, a confidant and a partner in crime. You shared your laughter, your dreams and your dreams with us, and we are honoured to be part of your journey. Bright, your passing is an unfillable void in our hearts, but your legacy will continue to inspire us. We will remember your kindness and your generosity. We will cherish the memories we shared with you, the laughter, the adventures and the moments."

