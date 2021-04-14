- Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has amazed Ghanaians with a video of him reading fluently

- He was reading a piece by Shakespeare, and enjoyed his art so much

- Many people have praised the little boy for his brilliance, and also, his mother, Michy, for bringing him up so well

Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has stunned Ghanaians with his enviable reading skills in a new video.

Being supervised by his mother, Majesty happily flipped through the pages of his book to read from William Shakespeare.

His mother, Michy, shared the video to her Instagram page and indicated in the caption that it was the longest reading ever Majesty has had.

A collage of Shatta Wale, Michy, and Majesty. Photo credit: @shattawalenima @hismajesty_majesty @michygh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The expression on Majesty’s face as he read proved that he was really enjoying himself with the book.

The video has caught the attention of many social media users who have reacted to it.

Praiz, for instance, admired Michy and said for her to train Majesty in this way, she deserves all the praise:

urstruly_praiz: “For a woman to train a boy to become this sober and respectful it means you are really doing it..... nyame nhyira mmaa.”

Hoffmann admired Majesty:

hoffmann104: “Awww soo Beautiful.”

Ramsey hailed Majesty:

ramsey.gyimah: “Shatta Ba Majesty.”

Gabriella loves how Michy communicates with Majesty, described it as so soothing:

gabriellamercedez: “I love the way you always talk to Majesty, so soothing. Great mum.”

Robby wanted to know which school Majesty attends, admired his American accent:

robbyabby: “Which school does he attend? American accent in Ghana. Wow! Great!”

Bennie also called Michy a great mum and urged her to keep going on being a good mother:

bennie_sweetnez: “Your son has got your intelligence @michygh. You are super the mum training him to be @hismajesty_majesty and I so admire your strength. Keep learning, keep winning and never cease teaching some of us the 'how.”

Meanwhile, Majesty was in the news for skillfully playing piano like a professional.

He also stunned many people with another video of him speaking English fluently and with an accent like an American-raised kid.

Michy has been receiving a lot of praise for raising the boy up all by himself after her breakup with Shatta Wale two years ago.

