C Confion To Be Buried On January 11, Dr Likee Speaks On Funeral Arrangements
- The funeral arrangements for the late Kumawood actor C Confion, aka Bright Owusu, have surfaced online
- The late actor's senior colleague, Dr Likee, shared the funeral details, which begin in January next year 2025
- Dr LIkee's statement on C Confion's funeral has gained significant traction from fans as they reflect on the late Kumawood star's short-lived legacy
Ghanaian actor Dr Likee has released a statement about the late actor C Confion's funeral. The actor's demise happened on Friday, December 20.
According to Dr Likee, C Confion's funeral will be on January 11, 2025, in Buokrom. In his statement, Dr Likee stated the venue and time for the funeral. Dr Likee's statement read
"It is with heavy hearts that we remind the republic of the demise of Bright Owusu, affectionately known as C Confion, whose light graced the film industry with extraordinary talent and dedication."
C Confion had been battling a long-existing condition which took him away from the screens for a long time.
The actor's colleagues, including Vivian Jill, Kyekyeku and Oboy Siki, have shared heartwarming tributes in honour of the late actor.
Ghanaians mourn C Confion
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to C Confion's demise.
maa_me_official said:
"Your Legacy still lives on Soldier…Rest In Perfect Peace💔🕊️."
morrisondreamwork wrote:
"We will remember you 2024 and beyond heat🔥🕊️."
biggnaz7 remarked:
"May his soul keep resting in peace real souldier💪🏾🫡"
wezzomediavisuals07 commented:
"Ohh C Confion why did you have to do this😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.Until we meet again,rest in power.🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭."
alley_symple added:
"May your soul rest in peace bro c confion 🙏💔."
Little Smith's 1-Week observation scheduled
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that preparations for Efiewura actress Little Mercy Smith, who recently passed away, had begun.
The 43-year-old star succumbed to an ailment that she had been battling for a long time.
Friends and family will gather on Saturday, December 28, to mark the first step in the late actress's farewell.
Source: YEN.com.gh
