A 64-year-old Nigerian woman, Erumena Amata, has for the first time in her life married despite people's discouragement

The woman revealed that a child she knew when she was born had gone ahead in life to marry and make a home

The 64-year-old stated that her husband's house has got everything she so desires in a home to settle in

A Nigerian woman, Erumena Amata, who many had ridiculed and told she was never going to see her soul mate in life has finally got what she wanted.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the woman said that people told her she is just way above a woman any man would be interested in.

The woman said she is happy with the man who married her.

Source: Instagram

Even if a man comes, he wouldn't be the spec

She added that people told her that even if a man comes calling, the person will be shorter in height or she will be 10 years older than the man.

According to her, God did it for her and put many people to shame. She revealed that her heartthrob is not only taller than she is, he is also way older.

I hoped every year

Erumena said that whenever her friends got married, she was happy. Every year, she always tells herself that she would spend the year’s December in her husband’s house.

The woman stated that the most painful thing was that the child that was delivered in her presence grew up to get married and even had a kid of her own.

What affected me

Sixty-four-year-old Erumena said that her over-moralised lifestyle affected her as she was always trying to be perfect.

On her wedding day, she stated that she could not call her friends bridesmaids or flower girls because some of them are way older than she is. She called them maids of honour instead.

Erumena's husband is a widower whose wife died 10 years ago and has a kid who is a medical doctor.

Watch the full video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

dollars350 said:

"So happy for her....May her marriage be fruitful."

marywgani said:

"Congrats Auntie Mena!!! So, so glad! May the Lord continue to bless and prosper your union."

ij.940 said:

"Congrats my sisi, bride there is hope for us oo."

1atteirneh said:

"She looks soooo much like Papa Efe.....(Zack Amata)..."

faithabassahthe1st said:

"This made me so happy."

gemafrika said:

"This woman is so lively and young at heart.her voice is so strong like a 30 years ohhhh.you make sense abeg.so lively."

sade_uweh said:

"She is so beautiful and looks more like in her 50's...waoh i celebrate with her."

