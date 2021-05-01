A Ghanaian maths genius, Mubarak Sleek Shushu, has graduated with a master's degree in Mathematics

He earned his postgraduate degree from Ohio University in the United States of America

Mubarak Sleek Shushu has shared photos on social media to celebrate his achievement

A Ghanaian maths genius with the social media handle, Mubarak Sleek Shushu, has earned a master's degree in Mathematics from Ohio University in the United States of America.

He has celebrated his academic milestone in a series of posts on his social media platforms.

Mubarak Sleek Shushu: Ghanaian graduates with master's in Maths from Ohio University. Image: Mubarak Sleek Shushu

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram page, Mubarak Sleek Shushu wrote:

''Masters in Mathematics, thanks to @ohio.university, all my professors, my students, colleagues, family, friends and the entire community. #ougrad2021.''

In a photo shared along with the message, he proudly posed in his graduation outfit.

Meanwhile, on his Twitter page, Mubarak Sleek Shushu describes himself as a mentee of Rasūl’Allāh, a Mathematics enthusiast, social activist, student of knowledge who resided in Nima in Accra before moving to the US to pursue his master's in Mathematics.

Source: Yen