The New Democratic Congress' Julius Debrah, who is John Dramani Mahama's chief of staff, turned 59 on April 24

A video of the renowned politician enjoying his Easter vacation in Kwahu prior to his birthday has surfaced on social media

Scores of netizens couldn't help but wish him a happy birthday in the comments section and compliment his dance moves

The Chief of Staff of the Republic of Ghana, Julius Debrah has courted attention on social media after his holiday moments in Kwahu surfaced on social media.

Mahama's Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah seen dancing in Kwahu. Photo source: JuliusDebrah, NDC

Source: Facebook

The Easter celebration has become an annual phenomenon in Ghana's calendar. Many tourists troop into the city in the Eastern Region to enjoy its uniquely chill weather and array of activities, including paragliding.

This year, several public figures, including John Dramani Mahama and Ghana's former president Akufo-Addo, were in Kwahu for Easter.

The politicians were there for the 2025 edition of the Kwahu Business Forum, a high-level business gathering aimed at fostering economic growth and supporting Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

According to Mahama, his Chief of Staff who he lightheartedly tagged as his co-conspirator concpetualised the Kwahu Business Forum held on April 19, this year.

The forum has since become a key event for engaging stakeholders, discussing policy interventions, and exploring strategies to enhance Ghana’s business landscape.

After a successful event, Debrah, who was the former Eastern Regional minister, was spotted on the dancefloor.

While some of his admirers thronged the comments section to hail Julis Debrah, others used the opportunity to wish him a happy birthday.

The Chief of Staff turned 59 on April 24, 2025. At 59, Julius Debrah, who hails from Obomeng Kwahu, is married with two children.

John Mahama and his Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, locked in a conversation. Photo source: NationalDemocraticCongress

Source: UGC

He has served the country in various capacities, including Tourism Minister from 2009 to January 2013.

Julius Debrah earns praise from fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Julius Debrah's dance moves and 59th birthday.

elikem Kingsford said:

"I think when it comes to the moves akufo-addo doesn't better."

gyaeshi wrote:

"All of a sudden Ghana is sweet. we are no longer suffering 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

iccyberger remarked:

"A street is named after him at Obomeng my father's hometown. I'm happy for him."

Bra Chris shared:

"I fear for this man. Because he looks like Jack Toronto."

Larry ❤️ Page Gh💗🌹 noted:

"Champion Chief of Staff papapaaa,Hon Julius Debrah l feel am rough 🥰🥰❤️❤️.But it seems Hon was an entertainment prefect and Head Boy in SHS oo bcus he moves is super duper..Hon l will give u 98/100."

Otuo Serebour 🇬🇭🙏🤍👁️remarked:

"Very simple, humble and rich man💪🙏."

chairman opk commented:

"Too many rings for protection. what do they fear."

Julius Debrah visits Reverend Obofour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Julius Debrah had visited Rev Obofour to commiserate with him following the death of his mother.

During the visit, Debrah, who was accompanied by the Youth Minister, George Opare Addo, expressed his deepest condolences and extended President John Mahama's sympathies to the man of God.

The delegation also pledged to support Rev Obofour every step of the way as he prepares to bury his mother in the coming days.

Source: YEN.com.gh