Publication involving Albert Nii Akpor Anteh taken down

YEN.com.gh earlier published a story titled: "6 ladies unknowingly dating one gentleman"

After our story went live, the newly-wedded man at the centre of the allegations reached out to YEN.com.gh through an intermediary to vehemently deny the reports.

In the spirit of fairness, YEN.com.gh has taken down the post to re-gather the facts and substance of the story.

Our publication was made after a therapist, who revealed she had helped to counsel one of the six ladies involved, provided some evidence to YEN.com.gh.

Source: Yen News