Cole Palmer has once again demonstrated he is one of the most skilful players in the English Premier League

The Chelsea playmaker produced a filthy nutmeg on Man United midfielder Manuel Ugarte during their clash on Sunday

Both sides were inseparable after 90 minutes, with Moises Caicedo cancelling out Bruno Fernandes' opener

Cole Palmer literally 'embarrassed' Manuel Ugarte with an insane piece of sublime skill, nutmegging the Uruguay international during Manchester United's tie against Chelsea on Sunday.

The England midfielder, who has been widely on top form since joining Chelsea, showed why he is considered to be one of the best footballers in the Premier League at the moment.

Cole Palmer produced a sublime skill on Sunday nutmegging Manuel Ugarte with style. Photo: James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

Having performed subduedly in the opening minutes, Palmer came alive later in the game, as was much expected.

Palmer 'embarrasses' Man United midfielder

The playmaker bamboozled United midfielder Ugarte with some fancy footwork- leaving the Uruguayan looking somewhat embarrassed.

After Romeo Lavia and Ugarte battled for an aerial ball, it landed at Palmer’s feet.

With composure, he skillfully slipped it through Ugarte’s legs, exploiting the space to devastating effect.

The move was pure class, a seamless feint that left Ugarte off balance as Palmer glided past, maintaining Chelsea’s attacking momentum

It pretty much appears that Palmer will dazzle fans with snippets of outrageous flair and technique every week.

Palmer limps after Martinez's tackle

Meanwhile, Palmer was left writhing in pain following his clash with Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez.

Video clips circulating on social media captured Palmer limping off amid a tense standoff between Chelsea and United players, highlighting the controversial nature of the call.

Chelsea’s players were vocal in their protests, with several questioning the decision on the pitch.

Meanwhile, Gary Neville, providing commentary, noted Martinez's fortune in avoiding ejection, MSN reports.

Premier League explains why Martinez escaped red

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that the Premier League has issued a statement defending referee Robert Jones' decision not to send off Lisandro Martinez.

This ruling sparked considerable reactions from both fans and analysts alike.

While the Premier League characterised the Argentine defender's tackle as 'reckless,' they determined it did not pose a threat to the opponent.

Consequently, Licha avoided a red card and instead received his fourth yellow card of the season.

Palmer names the toughest defender he's faced

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea released a video featuring Palmer responding to rapid-fire questions.

When prompted to name his toughest opponent, he immediately cited Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool defender has established himself as one of the world's top central defenders in recent years, notably finishing second in the 2019 Ballon d'Or behind Lionel Messi.

