A Christmas list which contains all the desires of a child is causing massive stir online

The young boy indicated on the sheet that his parents should tick two items they can afford to buy

Many who saw the post on social media said judging from the items the young man has stated in the list, he has an expensive day

A young child's list for the upcoming Christmas has surfaced online and is racking up a lot of reactions from netizens.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Twitter page of Caroline Sampson, the unidentified child gave a list of things he expects his parents to purchase two of them for him.

The items stated are new iPhone case, gaming set which cost Ghc265, a play station card, LED lights and a sum of Ghc50.

Beneath his list, he reiterated that his parents tick two of the items they can afford to buy for him.

The post at the time of this publication has close to 1,300 and more than 180 retweets with 107 quotes tweets.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@nakwaati replied:

The gaming headset. I've seen the brand he's talking about and they are really durable.

@jackybaffour commented:

It’s the tick two items you can afford for me please do your two let’s see I’m ticking the 50gh and 10gh iPhone case

From @Queci_Suave:

Stuck between the gaming headset and the PS card. Tough one, Naah the Internet streets are not safe, he’s also a minor, give him the card instead.

@russellsblack commented:

Deep down he would appreciate this two . Gaming headset and PlayStation card talking from Men’s perspective

From @YawOkay:

A man aware of his wants, plus giving you adequate time to prepare as well.

@ddezzaro commented:

Network, ah. I want to tick LED light and PS card. Pls someone should tell MTN Derrick’s network is down

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that an engagement list consisting of fascinating items surfaced online and sparked many conversations online.

The picture of the list sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Connect FM has over 200 netizens commenting at the time of this publication.

From the comments, it appears the marriage list that consists of 150 cement bags, iron rods, a mortuary fee of Ghc3000, and a coffin fee of Ghc4000, among other requirements, looks pretty unusual to netizens.

All the cost stated on the list summed up to Ghc17,000.

