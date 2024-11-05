Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), has taken over social media after details of his tapes surfaced on social media

Amid the chaos, one thing that has many people talking is his beautiful wife, as a no-makeup look of hers surfaced online

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked while talking about the ill-treatment she received from the renowned politician

A photo of the wife of Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), has taken over social media as many people admired her beauty.

Beautiful photos of Baltasar Engonga and his family trends. Image Credit: @AfricaFactsZone

Source: Twitter

Baltasar's wife's photo trends

Baltasar's wife's beautiful, no-makeup look has taken over social media, as many people talk about her beauty amid her husband's shameful behaviour.

Her photo surfaced after her husband was arrested for recording over 400 tapes with several women.

In the beautiful and trending photo of Baltasar's wife she rocked a red outfit. The portrait photo showed off her flawless raw face without pimples or blemishes.

Her natural hair was short and curled, giving her that signature look of American singer Diana Ross.

Baltasar's wife's photo.

Reactions to Baltasar's wife's photo

Many people in the comment section of the post talked about how beautiful Baltasar's wife was, noting that she did not deserve the treatment meted out to her by the renowned Equatorial Guinean politician,

Below are the reactions of social media users:

@HabiePrince said:

"You have a beautiful wife and I decide to loiter like a village hen😏😏😏😏"

@RackiRMA said:

"absolutely stunning and gorgeous lady you had and you decide to go and do this... what a shame."

@Tonybru76 said:

"Engonga has a beautiful wife"

@eroticgal1 said:

"So sad. That man really ruined many women and destroyed a lot of marriages"

@M2HisAdam said:

"A wife is a wife, matter what a man does, his wife still remains the best woman"

@SamuelIse3 said:

"What a shame so you have a beautiful wife such as this and you still have the gods of messing around oh No"

@Labella_Mafia95 said:

"It’s clear that she deserves much more than what she received. It seems like her contributions were overlooked, which is disappointing. I hope she finds the strength to support her six children moving forward."

Ghanaian woman cheats on hubby

YEN.com.gh reported that Eddie, a Ghanaian man living in the UK, faced hardship after his wife cheated just two months after they arrived in the UK.

Eddie said he had two jobs to support their life abroad when he and his wife arrived in the UK. Suspecting infidelity, Eddie found evidence of her video calls with someone in Dubai, leading to their separation.

