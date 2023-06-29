The most popular sport in Ghana is football and a lot of children hope to footballers in future

That is not the story of the Ashley Marnah brother who want to be professional swimmers in future

The three boys hope to compete in the Olympics and win medals someday for Ghana

When one mentions sports in Ghana, most people first think of football, the famous sporting activity before any other.

However, for the three Ashley Marnah brothers, the first thing that comes to mind is swimming, even though their father holds a CAF Licence D football coaching certificate from the Ghana Football Association.

Their father, David Marnah, said several people ask him why sports and not football. But he told Citi Sports that he allows his boys to choose what sport to engage in and only guides and supports them through it.

The boys hope to compete and win Olympic medals in future Photo credit: citisports

Their father has never missed a training session or competition with his sons. The boys train at Burma Camp Sports Complex with the swimming club, GH Dolphins.

The three boys are called Jesse, Francis, and Lord.

The first of the three said he chose swimming over other sports to make it known to many Ghanaians. Meanwhile, Francis, the second son, said he is into swimming because of the privileges and travel opportunities. Lord, the last of the boys, explained that he loved watching his brother train and decided to join them.

The three boys want to be professional swimmers in the future, a choice their father supports and is willing to do all he can to see them succeed.

The coach of the brothers at GH Dolphins, Bernard Morrison, said the boys are determined, and he hopes they get even better to achieve their dreams of becoming Olympic swimmers.

