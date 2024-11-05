Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah impressed once again for AJ Auxerre as they defeated Stade Rennais in France

The AJ Auxerre defender produced the best skills of the week in a dominant game by the host as they secured a 4-0 win

Mensah will join his Black Stars teammates next week for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghanaian left-back Gideon Mensah crowned an impressive display in Ligue 1 for AJ Auxerre with a lovely piece of skill in their game against Stade Rennais.

The Black Stars defender started and lasted the entire duration as Auxerred thrashed Rennais 4-0 at Stade de l'Abbe Deschamps.

Mensah's performance raised eyebrows as he excited the home crowd with his lovely footwork.

In a video shared on social media, the defender's best moment came when he nutmegged Stade Rennais right-back Hans Hateboer.

The Dutch defender was replaced by Lorenz Assignon after the hour mark following struggles to contain the Ghana international.

Mensah has been on a good run of form since making an injury comeback after October's international break. He has featured in five Ligue 1 games and delivered an assist, per Transfermarkt.

Mensah's return boost Auxerre's defense

Since Mensah's return from injury, Auxerre have had a decent run of form, climbing to tenth of the table with three wins in the last five matches.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player has been one of Auxerre's best players in the month of October and has been tipped for the monthly accolade.

Mensah joined the former French champions in the summer of 2022 and recently extended his contract with the club until 2026.

He is expected to make Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger this month.

Mensah celebrates Halloween at Auxerre

