DJ Switch, in a video she shared on her Instagram page, recorded herself as she ate bread with soup

In the video, the popular entertainer dipped pieces of bread in the soup and proceeded to eat these

In the comments section, many people loved the unconventional combination, saying it was delicious

DJ Switch eats bread with soup in a viral video. Photo source: djswitchghana

The unconventional food choice sparked reactions from social media, attracting thousands of comments and likes from fans.

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section to share their excitement about DJ Switch's meal. They said they also enjoyed bread with soup and shared the kinds of soup they loved to eat with bread.

Some fans shared their own stories of eating the dish at home, while others mentioned it was a staple from their childhood.

DJ Switch sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to DJ Switch eating bread with soup.

alfred_rockson said:

"This girl is beautiful and still growing beautifully by day. Stay blessed 🙌"

tisa_goddess commented:

"It’s nice I have tried it several times with palm nut soup."

kofi_bob123 said:

"🔥❤️❤️ my dad thought me this kind of food it yummy tho..😍Enjoy dear."

ejike.okenwa.12 commented:

"My daughter I will never forget the first time I meet you in Accra Stadium 2017 Ghana bet Nija."

festusobboh17 said:

"This food is actually nice 🙌❤️"

yhaw_khermiqal commented:

"Ahhhh wo y3 switch ampa.U don't only switch music buh u switch food as well."

taurusqueen72 said:

"She's grown up right before our eyes. Still just as beautiful as when she was younger🖤"

DJ Switch's Halloween outfit

DJ Switch has caught attention not just with her food choices but also her fashion choices.

YEN.com.gh reported that she wore a beautiful Halloween outfit in pics shared on her Instagram.

DJ Switch wore tattered jeans, a white shirt, a denim jacket, and platform shoes, sparking reactions.

