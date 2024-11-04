Stonebwoy has reacted to calls for him to feature Screwfaze on his viral Jejereje hit, explaining why the feature might not happen

The musician explained the hiplife legend would not add any commercial value to the song in Ghana as the tune was already successful in the country

After Jejejereje went viral, many Ghanaians called for Screwfaze to be featured on a remix as the style of the song matched his

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has responded to public calls for him to feature hiplife legend Screwfaze on a remix of his viral song ‘Jejereje,’ explaining why the collaboration will not happen. The song, which has quickly gained popularity across Ghana, has led many fans to suggest that Screwfaze’s style would complement the track.

Stonebwoy explains why Screwfaze can't be on Jejereje remix. Photo source: Stonebwoy and Screwfaze

However, Stonebwoy, in a chat with Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime, made it clear that a remix featuring the hiplife musician would not add commercial value in the Ghanaian market.

According to Stonebwoy, the success of ‘Jejereje’ in Ghana was at its peak, and adding Screwfaze to the track would not contribute meaningfully to its reach or commercial appeal, stressing that a remix with him would only for the niceness of the tune.

Stonebwoy also noted that if the song resonated with Screwfaze, he would expect the veteran musician to create his own version of the song independently. He said such a move would allow Screwfaze to be involved with the track without requiring an official collaboration.

Stonebwoy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

mccallonline said:

"He jump into the francophone areas for remix. Doing remix again Ghana will not be too much wow"

sikabeba_yoma said:

"It will make sense because he came all for you but if it was against you it won’t make sense 😂"

Stonebwoy gets blasted by Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy linked up with Davido recently and it was all smiles and laughter between the pair but this made Shatta Wale unhappy.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he criticised Stonebwoy for hanging out with the Nigerian superstar, accusing him of being a sycophant.

Shatta Wale also added that Stonebwoy disgraced Ghana and his fans with his conduct around Davido.

