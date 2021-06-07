Nigerian journalist, Olusegun Adeniyi, has been commended on social media for his selfless service to humanity

Adeniyi built a school for kids in his neighbourhood whose parents couldn't afford education; and his wife takes time from her job to teach the students

The school is built beside Adeniyi's house in Abuja and pupils numbering about 70 are being taught for free

A Nigerian journalist and former presidential spokesman, Olusegun Adeniyi, has warmed hearts on social media after building a school for the less privileged kids in his neighbourhood.

According to Tope Fasua who made the disclosure on Facebook, Adeniyi noticed that the children were not attending schools so he decided to build one beside his house.

The school was built by a Nigerian journalist identified as Olusegun Adeniyi. Photo credit: Tope Fasua

Source: Facebook

In his words:

"He noticed that there were so many children around living in the shanties around, who do not attend schools, so he put up a small shack on one of the lands nearby.

"The shack is growing. The children could be as many as 70 now. They all attend school for free. I was touched."

Fasua said the journalist's wife takes time from her insurance job to supervise and teach the pupils.

Many were impressed

Nigerians on Facebook couldn't hide their joy as they flooded the comment section to commend Adeniyi for his selfless service to humanity.

Abdul Mohammed said:

"May God bless him. The goal of true education is to concentrate on worthy objectives within one's sphere of influence. This deed is far greater than coming to the platform with a PhD badge to seduce people with words."

Dollin Holt commented:

"I am touched by the kindness of this man. This is what charity is about. God bless him."

Adewumi Adebayo Oluwaseyi wrote:

"This is what will call service to humanity. May God bless them and the intending ones."

Usukuma Akpan commented:

"This is highly commendable. God bless Mr Segun Adeniyi."

Source: Yen.com.gh