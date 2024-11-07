KNUST announced a change in the date for its 58th Congregation, now scheduled for November 20-30, 2024

Graduands were reminded to pay a GH¢450 fee covering various graduation-related items at specific banks

The statement also included details on graduation rehearsals and ceremonies by each faculty

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has changed the date for its 58th congregation ceremony to be held on campus.

The university did not give a reason for the change of date but encouraged all graduands to prepare and be present for the new date.

KNUST announces a date change for its 58th congregation.

Source: Twitter

The university issued a statement indicating that the 58th Congregation will be held from Wednesday, November 20, to Saturday, November 30, 2024.

All graduands who completed their programmes of study in August 2024 were reminded to pay GH¢450.00 as graduation fee at specified banks.

“The graduation fee covers congregation publication, graduation medal, certificate holder, University souvenirs, graduation photographs and administrative costs.”

The statement further added schedules for graduation rehearsals and actual Congregation according to Faculties.

Netizens comment on KNUST’s graduation postponement

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the change in the graduation date by KNUST. Read them below:

@Ahuof3_Jims said:

“How much is the medal please.”

@iker_akwesi wrote:

“Do they want us to attend this graduation?”

@DennisBempah2 said:

“More actions dey on 20th November o 🤣🤣🤣.”

@amthinker_18 wrote:

“you wege saa we already dey the month inside before you give us this info eii hm.”

@Nobleali12 asked:

“Does this include affiliated schools please? Like those doing Diploma in nursing in other schools?”

@Obese_67 said:

“We would be there.”

@Obese_67 wrote:

“So as adey rep supplementary.. Others dey 😂.”

@dfwEddie said:

“The lecturer wey trail me nu, I leave you to Satan, Aboa.”

