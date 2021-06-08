- Ever since Wizkid's latest studio album, Made in Lagos dropped, he has been receiving accolades both home and abroad

- The latest international celebrity to listen to the album is American singer, Alicia Keys who described the body of work as 'pure fire'

- Wizkid fans as expected are overjoyed at this development and they did not hesitate to drop remarks

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

American singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys has joined the list of celebrities to applaud Nigerian singer, Wizkid for his Made in Lagos album.

As sighted by Legit.ng, the international superstar held a question and answer session on Twitter, and a fan asked if she had listened to Wizkid's latest album yet.

Alicia Keys says she has listened to Wizkid's album Photo credit: @aliciakeys/@wizkidayo

Source: UGC

In a reply to him, she confirmed that she had listened to the body of work which she described as pure fire.

"Absolutely, Pure fire @wizkidayo."

View the exchange below:

Fans of the Ginger crooner took to the comment section to hail him, read some of the comments below:

Wonderboyvibes:

"Real recognises real."

Thesensualstore_:

"Wizkid for president."

Winni_dah_poh:

"Album of the year."

Jdibarz:

"Normal nauuuuu. Who be GOAT AGAIN??"

Realbabygigi:

"International recognition from high rated OG artists are the best no cap."

Asatumababy:

"Big big acknowledgment."

Raybankskollection_:

"She just dey wake up???"

Rococoluxuryspa:

"Pure fire!! Wizkid is number one, others follow."

Melanin.miiraa:

"He keeps making us Proud."

Wizkid deserves a statue in Lagos

Fans of Wizkid have placed him on an almost unreachable pedestal ever since he dropped his album, Made in Lagos.

According to a fan, @AleeMuhammed1, the singer has had the best album in the music game in the last ten years.

The fan also suggested that Wizkid gets a statue in honour of his groundbreaking works in Lagos.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News