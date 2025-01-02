Dr Stephen Moore, a University of Cape Coast lecturer, advised students to prioritise $1 million over earning a first-class degree

Using his own academic success as an example, he explained that financial security combined with a good second-class upper degree offers more opportunities

Some social media users who saw his post also shared their thoughts on the UCC lecturer's opinion

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dr Stephen Moore, a Ghanaian lecturer, has urged his students to choose $1 million over getting a first class.

The University of Cape Coast lecturer used himself as an example to explain why he believes money is worth more than first-class money.

Ghanaian lecturer Dr Stephen Moore tells university students to choose money over first class.

Source: UGC

Dr Stephen Moore’s advice comes after a student chose first class over $ 1 million.

However, the lecturer responded that it is better to get a good second-class upper and take the money than to get a first-class upper with no money.

In a post on X, the lecturer said:

"Herh ... As your Lecturer who also graduated with 1st class from bachelor's to PhD, I will not advise you to make such a decision. A good 2nd class upper with USD 1 million will be a safe space for your progress. Hunger makes even the most intelligent people desperate!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to lecturer's assertion

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the lecturer's opinion. Read them below:

@TigerKwaku said:

"With the greatest of respect sir please just tell him his class will not earn him a million dollars in any field & use yourself as an example if possible. Thank you."

@moorekwesi responded:

"Did you read my comment?🤣."

@VeniV77 wrote:

"My lecturer 🙇🙇🙇."

@RFhlex said:

"Oh Doc , saa 😂😂."

UCC lecturer helps TAs to study abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a UCC's Mathematics Department lecturer mentored all his Teaching Assistants to further their education abroad.

All seven of his TAs were in the United States, where they furthered their studies in various mathematical fields.

Dr Stephen Moore bought a flight ticket for one of his Teaching Assistants who could not afford the fare so he could travel and study in the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh