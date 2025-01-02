Spanish-Ghanaian forward Nico Williams has displayed his hidden talent as La Liga goes on break

The younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams was spotted at a barbering salon

Williams Jr, who won the Copa del Rey with Athletic Bilbao last season, has emerged as a target for Barcelona

Nico Williams, the younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, has shown his ability to switch careers after he was spotted in a barbering shop.

The Spain-born Ghanaian displayed his hidden talent as he meticulously shaved the hair of a client at a barbering shop.

Williams, who has been on Barcelona's radar since last summer, looked comfortable as he took over as the barber.

Nico Williams displays hidden talent as he barbers a fan. Photo: Alcoba Beitia TikTok/ @postunited.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, the Athletic Madrid star enjoyed his time at the salon.

Williams Jr and Athletic Bilbao have had good starts to the season, and the Rojiblancos are pushing for a top-four finish.

The 22-year-old has provided three assists and netted a goal in 17 appearances in La Liga this season.

His performances has seen him pop up on the radar of several clubs, including English Premier League outfit Liverpool.

Although he has a contract until the summer of 2027, the Spanish-Ghanaian attacker could leave Bilbao in January.

Williams Jr and his senior brother played a huge role last season as Athletic Bilbao won their first Copa del Rey title in 40 years, with the former named player of the tournament.

Inaki Williams proud of Nico

After starring in the club's Copa del Rey success, Inaki shared how proud he is of his young brother and insists he will support him every step of his career.

"As an older brother, it makes me really proud to see how he has grown, to see how he is improving as a footballer. He has no ceiling," Inaki told BBC Sport. "I'm here to help him, to teach him and give him everything he needs."

"Thanks to God we are all here together now, living a really good life. My parents are getting to watch their sons prosper, which is why they came here. Everything we do is for our parents."

Having represented Spain at the youth level and has one senior cap for the Europeans, Williams decided to represent the country of his parents at the international level.

The Athletic Bilbao legend made his Ghana debut in 2022 and has since represented Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup. He has netted a goal in 17 appearances for Ghana.

Fan gifts Nico Williams fufu powder

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian football fan travelled to Spain to gift winger Nicolas Williams fufu powder.

The fufu powder is an ingredient used in preparing the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu, which is common with the Akan people from the Ashanti Region.

Williams Jr had starred for Athletic Bilbao in their game against Real Madrid, which they won 2-1 when the fan met him at the car park of San Mames.

