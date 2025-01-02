Ghanaian dancehall musicians Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are in the news as Ghanaians compare their fluency in the Jamaican language, Patois

This comes after Shatta Wale's recent trip to Jamaica to perform at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert

Many people shared their views on the videos as they advised Shatta Wale to take Patois tutorials from Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musicians, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, have garnered significant attention for their interactions with Jamaican musicians in Patois.

Shatta Wale fails to speak fluent Patois. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @shattawale

Shatta Wale fails to speak Patois

A video shared by user @NEBASARK on X (formerly Twitter) contrasts these interactions, sparking discussions among fans and industry observers about which of the two musicians spoke better Patois.

This comes after the SAFA album crooner's trip to Jamaica to perform at Jamaican musician Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert.

The video juxtaposes Shatta Wale's and Stonebwoy's engagements with Jamaican artists, highlighting differences in rapport, collaboration, and reception.

Shatta Wale, known for his energetic performances and outspoken nature, has often expressed admiration for Jamaican dancehall culture, however, he caused a frenzy online with his failure to fluently speak Patois.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy Patois comparison

In contrast, the viral video portrayed Stonebwoy's interactions with Jamaican musicians as more seamless and organic.

A notable example is his collaboration with Jamaican artist Beenie Man on the track "Shuga," which received widespread acclaim for its authentic fusion of Ghanaian and Jamaican dancehall elements.

Video of Shatta Wale in Jamaica

Reactions to Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale's Patois

The video shared by @NEBASARK ignited discussions among fans regarding the significance of cultural exchange and authenticity in music collaborations.

Some argued that Stonebwoy's approach reflected a genuine respect for Jamaican music traditions, while others encouraged Shatta Wale to do better.

@Ibra_Xylem said:

"Dem say Jamaicans 🇯🇲 see Shatta Wale as Safo Newman."

@djsliming said:

"We say learn the Jamaican patois well , u say no . Now they are talking and you have to wait for all of them to laugh before you laugh some 🤣🤣🤣🤣 the tins dem dey talk man no dey hear word 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@flyboybhit said:

"Pained SM fans are here saying Wale is not Jamaican so why do we expect him to speak Patois.. ah?🤣 Na did anybody force him to do a Jamaican genre of music? Why didn’t he focus on singing Ga songs at Homowo?"

