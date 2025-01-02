Funny comic sensation Deaconess Abokokomah has been spotted in a skit with Kofo Forex and his wife

This comes after the viral comic star's recent trip to Dubai, where he met the self-styled forex trader

Their collaboration, which has popped up online, gained significant traction as fans shared their thoughts

Ghanaian content creator Deaconess Abokomah recently traveled to Dubai, where he met forex trader Kojo Forex and his wife.

The content creator is known for his hilarious skits mimicking the lifestyle and mannerisms of Ghanaian mothers.

Deaconess Abokomah has shared two skits since he teased fans with photos of him sitting in the forex trader's orange Tesla cybertruck.

In the first skit, Deaconess Abokomah played the role of Kojo Forex's mum, who had visited Dubai to visit her son.

In the second, the content creator, still playing the motherly role, battled Kojo Forex's wife for priority treatment.

The content creator cracked fans' ribs with the collaboration as they weighed in on how his mannerisms resonated well the experiences they've had with Ghanaian mothers.

Kojo Forex and Deaconess Abokomah stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Koko Forex and Deaconess Abbokomah's moments in Dubai.

Klassic Jake said

Funnily , this is the reality for some of us!

Coiffure Couture🎀💇‍♀️ wrote:

I’ve remembered when I bought a used phone for 750 around 2018 and my mom asked me how much and I said 300 cedis..the next day she gave me 300 cedis to buy her the same phone 😂😂😂

Ɔkɔtɔ 🇱🇷 remarked:

Kojo you have made a big mistake by telling your mother about your car 😳 she will bill you for everything to the dadesen in the house having a hole in it eeeiiii you want pressure 🤣🤣🤣

yvonneaddo noted:

Hmmmm I wish my mum is still alive to disturb me with money keke 😭😭😭

official_Agyeiwaa 🌹🥰 commented:

but truth be told Abokoma is a whole character oo herh.. you mean you sent those clothes to Dubai??? 😆😆🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂

N❣️A💋N😘A shared:

My mom didn't understand why I’m always on my phone... So I downloaded TikTok for her last night and since morning we haven't eaten😭😭😭

Rhapodja reacted:

True 😹when your parents get to know that you bought an expensive item then they start to ask for unnecessary money and stuffs 🤣

Stephen Naa added:

Eeeeiiii Deaconess I love your acting……you don’t fake it…..God bless you for always putting smiles on my face

Kojo Forex shares political ambitions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kojo Forex had expressed his motivation to become a parliamentarian by 2028.

The wealthy forex trader did not disclose the constituency he planned to represent. However, he established that he would run on the National Democratic Congress ticket.

He established that the New Patriotic Party led by Nana Akufo-Addo mismanaged the economy forcing him to temporarily relocate to Dubai.

