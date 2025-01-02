Ghanaian musician Black Sherif is set to release the highly anticipated album Ironboy this year

His Nigerian colleague Odumodublvk was spotted praying for him ahead of the project's release

Some fans in fear of the spiritual implications of the gesture have shared their frustrations online

Black Sherif's highly anticipated sophomore album, Iron Boy, is expected to drop in 2025. Last year, the 22-year-old youngster rolled out the album with several activities, including an art installation at an arts festival in Accra.

A snippet of one of the album's singles has already gone viral, with nearly 50k posts on TikTok alone.

Black Sherif's efforts seem to have increased fans' appetite for the album. A recent video of him and OdumoduBlvk has surfaced online.

In the video, OdumoduBlvk, whose collaboration with Black Sherif Wotowoto Seasoning was one of the biggest songs last year, is seen praying for Black Sherif.

He laid hands on the youngster from Konongo Zongo during the prayer, which preceded an album-listening session.

Black Sherif shouted with cheers after the prayers from OdumoduBlvk, but many of his fans were not amused.

Black Sherif and OdumoduBlvk stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Sheirf's prayer session OdumoduBlvk.

@riichlove said:

One thing I’m teaching my kids is to not let random people lay hands on them in prayer. Anyone is free to pray for you but don’t let just anyone lay hands on you

@OwoyimikaTobi wrote:

Some of these secular artists are strong prayer warriors. Forget about their way of life or genre of music. You can achieve nothing without prayers. That's the truth.

@mayfred__ remarked:

Idk man but I don’t like how he held his head in prayer🫢 maybe i am too superstitious but it doesn’t feel right

@cat_dufie noted:

GOD FORBID. Please Blacko this isn’t youuuuuuuu. He’s stealing your power!!!!!

@AbeikuLytle shared:

Unrelated but make you people no make people touch touch your head especially in prayer like that

@JAYD2ND reacted:

People think because you look a dress and talk a certain way. You’re an unbeliever that doesn’t know or serve GOD. We serve God in different ways so don’t judge based on what you see. Serve your God and don’t Judge

@_Juneeebug_ added:

Not my head but this doesn’t sit right with me. There’s a scripture about the hands being a repository of power. Don’t allow people touch you, especially your head, under the guise of prayer if you can’t tell what deity has anointed them.

Man prophesies about Black Sheirf

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian religious figure had shared a prophecy about Black Sheirf's career.

According to Fire Ogya, the Shut Up hitmaker's career will hit a snag, claiming that evil forces have replaced his tongue, which produces excellent songs.

He added that things may turn in his favour if he gets strong men of God to stand in for him.

