- Ghanaians have thrown their support behind KSM for saying President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should fix the country

- KSM made the statement on the premise that the president demanded the same from former president Atta Mills

- The consensus generally is "what goes around comes around"

Ghanaians have massively rallied behind Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) following his call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resolve the issues facing the country because he is in power.

KSM made this assertion during an interview on TV XYZ with Agyeman Prempeh, adding that President Akufo-Addo as then opposition leader called out the Atta Mills government and asked that the country be fixed.

A Wednesday, June 9, 2021 report on YEN.com.gh about KSM's statement saw a lot of people cheering him on for speaking truth to power.

The report said KSM made mention of the president having the responsibility to solve the challenges facing citizens as the leader of the country.

According to the television presenter, Akufo-Addo as an opposition leader in 2008 charged the late former president John Evans, Atta Mills, to fix the problems of the country, and so it is only right that he also fixes the countries problems now that he is in the same position.

“Yes! he told Mills that ‘fix the economy so it's not anything new. Why are we Ghanaians pretending that we haven’t heard of this before? Nana Addo was the first to say it. He told Mills that there was hardship in the country so fix it,” KSM said.

His comment has been backed by a majority of people. Read below comments on YEN.com.gh's Facebook page supporting KSM's statement.

DPromise FS: "His own words will is back and hunting him."

Torgbui Benson Afiawo Reuben wants KSM to increase the volume: "Please tell KSM to increase the volume. The man is actually partially deaf now and only hears through loud speakers"

Renata Ankah: "What goes round must always come round"

Enock Crypto: "That is the hard truth king Promise hates to hear"

Ofori Ben: "Yeah well said,I was part of the numerous demonstrations against NDC when NPP was in opposition when we thought things were not good.NDC has the same right to criticize and demonstrate when things are not good."

McJohnson Menokpor: "I don't understand this, the things he has told people and done to people can't be told him or done to him, he feels some special be paaaaa."

