Buz Stop Boys won the admiration of many Ghanaians when they cleaned up the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, where dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Bhim Fest was held

The volunteer sanitation group shared a video of them cleaning piles of rubbish at the venue and leaving the place spotlessly clean

Many people applauded them in the comment section, while others shared ideas on how to improve their work

Sanitation volunteer group Buz Stop Boys shared a video of how they cleaned La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, where dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Bhim Festival was held.

Buz Stop Boys clean Stonebwoy's Bhim Fest grounds. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @buzstopboys

Source: Instagram

Buz Stop Boys clean Bhim Fest

The event, which was held on December 22, 2024, hosted several musicians, including Nigeria's Davido and Jamaican dancehall queen Spice. They both mounted the stage with Stonebwoy and performed their hit songs together.

Ghanaian musicians Kwaw Kese and Efya, and a host of other musicians from Jamaica and Ghana mounted the stage.

At the end of the festival, Buz Stop Boys filmed themselves cleaning up the venue where Bhim Fest was held.

They noted that they were the official sanitation partner of the Bhim Fest and that they got to work when the event officially ended at around 4 am on December 23, 2024.

Reactions to the Buz Stop Boys video

Many people in the comment section applauded Buz Stop Boys for cleaning up the beach area of the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users:

@MrCollinsTetteh said:

"I am very sure waste separation (plastic, paper, glass) was done, so that recycling and disposal can be done easily. You're doing well 👏."

@Kelsarventures said:

"You did a great job. Indeed Ghana can count on u."

@nanayawhayford1 said:

"Great work. We will definitely do our part to support you guys. Long live Volunteerism."

@FarmerDzubey said:

"How many CDs did you guys see on the ground?🤣🤣🤣"

@Fatherbernarddd said:

"Any event this December, you people should meet managers for contract at least something small for clean up."

Buz Stop Boys gifted dollars by generous man

YEN.com.gh reported that the Buz Stop Boys, known for their dedication to keeping Ghana clean, were gifted by a kind-hearted donor who spotted them hard at work on the streets.

Impressed by their commitment to sanitation and public service, the man gifted them a sum of money in dollars as a token of appreciation for their efforts.

The heartwarming gesture was shared online, where it garnered praise from netizens. Many took to the comments section to commend both the donor's generosity and the boys' dedication to their work, celebrating their positive impact on the community.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh