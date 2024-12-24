A video of Ghanaian teachers engaging in construction work has gone viral on social media

The teachers opted to volunteer to help build new a school block for students they teach in a rural area

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the teachers over the act

A group of Ghanaian teachers has grabbed headlines for the right reasons after a video of them working surfaced on social media.

This comes as the teachers, numbering five, volunteered to help construct a new school building for their students.

Ghanaian teachers help to build new school for the students Photo credit: @boadisandra3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @boadisandra3, showed the moment the teachers were captured in a happy mood, busily making concrete blocks.

The video then showed the dilapidated structure serving as classrooms for students.

The adorable video, which showed the commitment of the teachers towards their work, had raked in over 11,000 likes and 400 comments and was captioned, "We teach with love."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to teachers' kind gesture

Ghanaians who took to the video's comments section celebrated the teachers for their dedication.

Éxcel commented:

"You shall never lack as you watch this video in Jesus Name. amen."

AYEMBILLAH007 stated:

"I’m always in pain when teachers are not appreciated in our country and it’s only God who knows my pain level even though I’m not a teacher but they need to be appreciated enough."

Ohene Kofi added:

"If u extend an invitation to the PTA to also assist.. Am sure those are free will join and send people over to help."

Phikko wrote:

"God's blessings b upon u all. U should hv mentioned the name n the location of the school so u may get help from anywhere, thanks

Teacher cooks for students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a teacher won the hearts of many after he decided to treat his students to a treat by preparing food for them using his pocket money.

The young man, who also doubles as a chef, cooks fried rice on the school compound.

The young man proved he was a good cook judging from how he worked with agility.

Source: YEN.com.gh