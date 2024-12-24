A Ghanaian mother living abroad warned her son she’d disown him if he had a child out of wedlock, threatening to pack his belongings out of the house

However, when her son brought a baby girl home five months later, she was overjoyed and doted on her grandchild

Social media users who watched the video thronged to the comment section to share their thoughts on the mum's u-turn

A Ghanaian mother living abroad threatened to disown and cut all ties with her son if he gave birth to a child out of wedlock but went back on her words.

The mother said she would pack her son’s things out of his house if he got a girl pregnant when he had not married her.

In a video on X, shared by @__Sharyf, the mother said she will put his things in his car so he lives in it if he ever gets a lady pregnant out of wedlock.

“The day you do it that day your things are going to be in your car. By the time you realise I will cut off every ties with you. Watch me,” she said.

However, the boy challenged the mother and said she wouldn’t do such a thing.

“My things ain’t going to be nowhere, You ain’t gonna cut off nothing.”

According to the video, five months after the altercation, the boy brought a baby home. The mother was overjoyed and all over the child, playing with her.

She carried the beautiful baby girl and played with her like a happy grandmother would her grandchild.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian mother’s threat

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @__Sharyf on X. Read them below:

@NanaYawOp said:

“Wei 🤣🤣🤣.”

@jo_websta wrote:

“😭😂 They always fold at the end”

@VigvalArhin said:

“🤣🤣🤣 who wouldn't love a beautiful baby girl like this 😁😁😁.”

@rain_4all wrote:

“They always fold.”

@tuferu_ said:

“Why do we make those sounds for babies 😂.”

@stillkojo wrote:

“My mum is exactly like the “before”. Yet to to try “after” 😂.”

@Pu3sky_ said:

“So someone cannot eat her words in peace?😂.”

@Charles_thegr8 wrote:

“Dem dey love baby pass, the only problem dem get be say we for be financially stable.”

@Eduwodzi9 wrote:

“That’s how our mum’s are. They like it but pretend not to.”

